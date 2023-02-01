February 2023 calendar of can’t-miss events in Baton Rouge

Where to play around the Capital City this month

All month

Mardi parties

For Mardi Gras, you don’t have to go to New Orleans to get in on the fun. The good times roll in Baton Rouge too. All month, check out parades across the city to get you in that Mardi Gras mood.

Feb. 4: Krewe of Oshun

Feb. 5: Mystic Krewe of Mutts

Feb. 10: Krewe of Artemis

Feb. 11: Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Feb. 11: Krewe of Orion

Feb. 12: Mid City Gras

Feb. 17: Krewe of Southdowns

Feb. 18: Spanish Town Mardi Gras

Feb. 2

Oh, hair yes!

The Manship Theatre is going back to the 1980s for the Hair Band Ball, its giveback shindig that benefits educational programming at the theater. Tease your hair up high and rock out to the band Mullett while you enjoy a costume contest and complimentary drinks and food from City Slice. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 4

Burn the king cake calories

Baton Rouge General’s Mardi Gras Mambo run is back with three races suited for every runner. Choose from a 10K, 15K or a 1-mile fun run. The routes weave throughout downtown and finish at North Boulevard Town Square. Come get your run on while channeling the spirit of Carnival. runmambo.com

Feb. 5

Glowing good time

Come out to Manship Theatre for the show Dino-light. Watch as a dazzling dinosaur created by a scientist discovers bright friends that help him find love. The glow-in-the-dark display combines technology and puppetry for a truly unique show. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 11

Laugh out loud

Jeff Foxworthy brings his “The Good Old Days Tour” to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Foxworthy has held many positions in his career, from TV show host to author, but now he reprises his most famous role: stand-up comedian in a tour sure to make the audience laugh. lbatonrouge.com

Feb. 18

See some winged friends

If you like scoping out different bird species, head out to Birding at Burden. Make your way through the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens with an experienced guide to see different bird varieties. Bring your binoculars and gear, and get ready for a morning of bird spotting. lsuagcenter.com

Feb. 25

Fest day ever

The first annual 225 Fest will kick off downtown on North Fourth Street and at The Capitol Park Museum with events that represent Baton Rouge culture. This family-friendly day of fun promises good times with live performances, food trucks, activities for children and various panel discussions. Come celebrate the city at the inaugural festival. 225fest.com

Feb. 25

Bull riding, barrel racing and live music

Catch Bulls, Bands and Barrels, an elevated rodeo experience traveling to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Wrangle up the family, because there’s something for everyone at this event. bullsbandsandbarrels.com

More events

On the Road

New Orleans

Feb. 11: New Orleans West Africa Culture Festival, queensofafricausa.org

Feb. 11: Andrea Bocelli, smoothiekingcenter.com

All month: Mardi Gras parades, mardigrasneworleans.com/parades

Lafayette

Feb. 11: Second Saturday Artwalk, downtownlafayette.org

Feb. 17-21: Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette, gomardigras.com

Feb. 23: Journey with Toto, cajundome.com

Arts Best Bets

Now to Feb. 26

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is hosting its fourth annual Swamp Art Spectacular celebrating local art in different forms. The art on display focuses on this year’s theme: “Impressions of Louisiana Nature.” Check out all kinds of original fine art, textile work and photography, and vote on your favorite pieces. brec.org

Feb. 2

Get your little ones into the creative mood with Toddler Thursday at the LSU Museum of Art. The title of this month’s session is “I Heart Art,” and participants will create an abstract Valentine based on the museum’s gallery. Toddler Thursday is designed for kiddos ages 5 or younger and their caregivers. lsumoa.org

Feb. 3-5

Louisiana comedian Theo Von is coming to Baton Rouge for a three-day stay at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Von brings his “Return of the Rat Tour” for three nights of stand-up jokes and shenanigans. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Feb. 13 + 14

Baton Rouge Symphony hosts a Candlelight Concert for lovers this month. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Duo Cintemani will perform guitar and flute to set the mood. brso.org

Music Best Bets

Feb. 3

Nightrain The Guns N’ Roses Experience is ready to take Baton Rouge down to the Paradise City with a fun cover concert. Go back to the glory days of the 1980s as the cover band plays all the classics from Guns N’ Roses at Varsity Theatre. varsitytheatre.com

Feb. 9

Founded in Miami in 1989, The Mavericks band has gone through a few genres, blending country with rock and a recently released all-Spanish album. Come see the band’s true versatility as it performs at Manship Theatre. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 10

Catch the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band as it brings the music of New Orleans to Chelsea’s Live. Whether on the streets of the French Quarter or renowned stages around the world, the Rebirth Brass Band knows how to give a good show. chelseaslive.com

Feb. 24

Texas-born country singer Parker McCollum will take the stage at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Come jam out with McCollum’s hits like “Handle On You” and “Hell of a Year.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Feb. 24

The Rolling Stones hailed from London, but the U.S. Stones six-piece band is bringing all the classic hits from this British Invasion group stateside and to L’Auberge. The musicians imitate the original group, from the sounds to the looks. lbatonrouge.com

This article was originally published in the February 2023 issue of 225 magazine.