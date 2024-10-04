All the fall-themed events to enjoy this season at Burden

Autumn has arrived in Baton Rouge. And though the outdoor temps may not reflect the seasonal change, fall is definitely in the air at the LSU AgCenter Burden Museum and Gardens and the LSU Rural Life Museum.

Fall has always been an active time on the Burden property, LSU Rural Life Museum Director Bill Stark told 225 last year. “These events become traditions for a lot of people,” Stark says. “There are people that we see out here every year that came with their parents, and now, they’re bringing their children.”

This year is no different with the LSU Rural Life Museum and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens planning an array of events to get the community into the spirit of the new season. Here’s what to expect at LSU AgCenter Burden Museum and Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane.

LSU Rural Life Museum fall events

Harvest Days

Oct. 5 + 6

Go back in time to the days of fall in the 1800s with the Rural Life Museum’s annual Harvest Days. Children are encouraged to participate in various live demonstrations led by skilled artisans like soap making, blacksmithing, fieldwork and more. Additionally, there will also be chances to see live raptors, opportunities to make corn husk dolls and live music for all to enjoy.

Harvest Days are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days. Tickets range from $10-$12 based on age. Children 3 and under are free.

Haints, Haunts and Halloween

Oct. 27

Celebrate Halloween with spooky traditions of the past at Haints, Haunts and Halloween. Similar to an old-fashioned country fair, this daytime event provides safe family fun. Children are guided through the museum grounds by staff and volunteers, and they can participate in trick-or-treating, cake walks, storytelling, games and more.

Haints, Haunts and Halloween is from 2-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 to $12 depending on age. Children 3 and under are free.

Red Rooster Bash

Nov. 14

Presented by the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum, the Red Rooster Bash is a relaxed event focusing on good food and good music. Guests are encouraged to eat and dance the night away.

The Red Rooster Bash is from 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $65.

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens fall events

Corn Maze at Burden

Saturdays in October

Make your way through the winding path of tall corn stalks at the Corn Maze at Burden. This harvest celebration also includes plenty of kid-friendly activities to enjoy in addition to the maze, like a corn crib, a hay mountain, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, a hay ride, oversized board games, a spooky pumpkin village, a spooktacular playground and so much more.

Each ticket is $15.

Storytime in the Garden

Oct. 12 and Nov. 9

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens partners with the Junior League of Baton Rouge to host a monthly storytime and craft event to promote early childhood literacy. During Storytime in the Garden, children are read to, led through crafts, given a snack and are allowed to take a book home with them.

Storytime in the Garden is from 9 a.m. until noon. This event is geared toward children ages 3 to 8, though all children are welcome.

Birding at Burden

Oct. 19 and Nov. 16

Every month, guests are welcome to the Botanic Gardens to get a chance to see different species of birds for Birding at Burden. There have been over 320 species of birds spotted around the Burden property, and this experience gives attendees the chance to spot birds they may have never seen before. Get ready to be up bright and early and be sure to grab your birding gear for a fun and educational morning.

Birding at Burden is limited to 15 guests per monthly session. Tickets are $10.

Night Maze & Bonfire

Oct. 26

Similar to the Corn Maze, the Night Maze takes place in the evening with a slightly different lineup of activities. This version of the maze is better suited for older kiddos who still want to get in on the fun. This event allows you to stroll through the maze in the dark, enjoy live music, climb the hay mountain, take a dip in the corn crib, roast marshmallows over the crackling bonfire and listen to live music.

The Night Maze & Bonfire is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $15. Costumes and glowsticks are encouraged.

This story was originally published in 2023 and has been updated with 2024 events.