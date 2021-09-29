This fall, TC Dance Club International celebrates a half century of teaching locals to dance

A big part of hearing and watching local live music is the spontaneous dancing—really good dancing—that inevitably breaks out among spectators.

Two-stepping couples swing and sway in time with the beat, predicting each other’s movements with style and finesse.

How do they do it? Unless they grew up dancing at home, they might have taken advantage of one of Baton Rouge’s adult dance schools, including the well-known TC Dance Club International, whose Government Street location celebrates 50 years in business in the same location this October.