Surround yourself with fellow creatives at Baton Rouge Community College’s Arts Fest. The festival, now in its 10th year, kicks off next Monday, March 12, and will run through Friday, March 23.

The Arts Fest features a diverse group of local and student artists, along with nationally and internationally renowned visiting artists.

The festival includes a range of activities, such as art demos, lectures, discussions, creative writing workshops, spoken word performances, live music and student showcases.

Notable events include a zine workshop, an intro to SUMINAGASHI class, a silk screening workshop, the Models of Diversity fashion show and the Mid City Jazz Festival, which will be conclude the Arts Fest March 23,.

The 10th annual BRCC Arts Fest is March 12-23. Events will be held nearly every day, but times and locations vary.

Most events will be free and open to the public. Find the full schedule here.