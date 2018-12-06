One of the city’s most unique art festivals, the Ogden Park Prowl, is returning this Sunday.

The festival spans the eight blocks of the Ogden Park neighborhood in Mid City, constituting a string of open houses and front yards, with local arts, crafts and entertainment available at each stop.

Originally scheduled for Dec. 8, the Prowl was moved to Sunday due to a rainy Saturday forecast.

In addition to the participating creatives, a number of businesses surrounding the neighborhood will also be involved, with an art gallery and an antique market posting up in the Ogden Park Shopping Center. The Mid City Makers Market will host a special “mini” market featuring works by local kids on the corner of Beverly and Wilshire drives. The Mid City Gras parade krewe will host a second line parade through the neighborhood. The Radio Bar will feature works by Artists TJ Black, Kim Meadowlark and Molly Taylor.

You can also expect plenty of food vendors, with one of the festival’s sponsors, French Truck Coffee, operating out of the market’s “food block.”

The Ogden Park Prowl kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. The free festival will wrap up around 5 p.m. View a full map of the festival grounds here.