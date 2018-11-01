A traveling exhibit exploring Baton Rouge’s people, traditions and overall culture will make a stop at the Capitol Park Museum this Sunday for a one-time-only pop-up exhibit.

The exhibit, conceived by the Louisiana Division of the Arts Folklife Program, is titled “Baton Rouge Traditions.” It primarily features banners depicting Red Stick traditions, such as crafts, customs, dance, food, music and more.

A quilt made in collaboration with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and The Giving Quilt will also be displayed. Featuring iconic scenes of the city, the quilt is made of 81 cloth squares created by 76 contributors.

Read 225‘s full write-up on “Baton Rouge Traditions” from the January 2018 issue here.

If you needed more incentive to stop by the exhibit, you should know that it’s entirely free to view thanks to the museum’s First Free Sunday promotion.

“Baton Rouge Traditions” will be open to the public Sunday, Nov. 4, 1-4:30 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.