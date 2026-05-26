Easy ways to enjoy the outdoors in the Capital Region

Savor the sunshine this summer before those temps become unbearable. If you need some inspiration to cut down on screen time and touch some grass, consider this your sign!

There are endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in the Capital Region. You can always explore one of our many parks, walk around the University Lakes or take a dip at a local splash pad or pool, but there’s more to explore outside. We’ve found a few recurring events to get your activity list started. Practice yoga at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum

Attend a free outdoor yoga session on the pavilion at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings.

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This is a free yoga class guided by an instructor. No registration is required; guests must bring their own mats.

The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Rd.

Nurture your green thumb with BREC

Learn about all things gardening and help plant crops at BREC’s Loyal to the Soil program.

On Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m., exchange gardening wisdom at the Anna T. Jordan Community Park.

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These events are free to attend. The Anna T. Jordan Community Park is located at 1750 Stilt St.

Eat fresh at the farmers market

It’s not summer in Baton Rouge until you’ve tasted fresh tomatoes or watermelon from sellers at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

In June, the market will take place four times a week. You can shop on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood, Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the ExxonMobil YMCA, Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in downtown Baton Rouge.

Tap here to read about some changes to look forward to on your next trip.

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Bird watch at the LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens

Birding at Burden is a monthly program where participants are led by experts on a two-hour birdwatching tour.

From 7 to 9 a.m., expect to learn about, listen to and spot some of Louisiana’s native bird species. The summer sessions are on June 20 and July 18.

Burden is located at 4650 Essen Lane. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

Walk with friends

Rouge Route is a walking club with two monthly meet-ups.

Participants sign up and show up to walk and make friends on select mornings.

These meet-ups are free. Check out the club’s Instagram for schedules and routes.

Craft, learn and play at the Magnolia Mound Museum

Join in on free activities at BREC’s Magnolia Mound Museum and Historic Site on the first Sunday of every month.

Programming this summer includes education on bees and American history.

The Magnolia Mound is located at 2161 Nicholson Dr. Visit the website for more information.

Volunteer at Sugarberry Garden

Help this community garden bloom on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.

All you need to bring is gloves and a willingness to get in the dirt.

Register and find more information on Facebook. Sugarberry Garden is located at 135 Delphine St.

Shop local under the full moon

In Plaquemine, a vendor market pops up under the full moon every month.

Browse and buy from over 50 local vendors from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Full Moon Market. The summer markets will be held on May 29, June 26 and July 31.

The market is located at 58065 Main St., Plaquemine. Find more information on Facebook.

Have an outdoor movie night at the library

Watch a movie at the plaza of the Main Library on Goodwood on Friday evenings in June.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to watch family-friendly films on the big screen.

Admission is free, and more information can be found on Facebook.