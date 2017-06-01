Come for the Curbside sliders, boozy shakes and a performance by Minos the Saint. Leave with a copy of 225‘s biggest issue of the year.

Join us at Curbside Wednesday, June 28, 6-9 p.m., for Hot Off the Press. We’ll be handing out copies of our July issue, meaning you can be the first to tell your friends you know who won the 2017 Best of 225 Awards.

Local folk act Minos the Saint, known for its globally influenced music fusing accordion, violin, French horn, guitar and percussion, will play a mix of original and cover tunes. Curbside will be serving samples of its sliders, tots and shakes. And if you have one too many of the boozy shakes, we’ve got your back with $30 vouchers for Uber rides courtesy Dudley DeBosier.

Confused about how Best of 225 Awards winners are chosen? We’re so glad you asked! Voting and nominations were open in more than 60 categories February through early April on our website. All residents of the 225 region were invited to nominate their favorite people and businesses. The top nominees in each category were placed on the final voting ballot, which was also open to the public. That means the nominees and the winners were 100% chosen by 225 readers.

To find out more about Best of 225, check our FAQ or browse previous winners.

Curbside is at 4158 Government St. Get more info and RSVP for tickets on Eventbrite or Facebook.