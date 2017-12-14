Santa Claus will be rocking the row this Saturday—Perkins Rowe, that is.

The family-friendly event Santa Rocks the Rowe features carriage rides, holiday carolers, giveaways and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP here.

Santa Rocks the Rowe is this Saturday, Dec. 16, 5-9 p.m., at Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe.

For more local holiday events, check out our Holiday Happenings calendar.