Emo Night Baton Rouge founder talks about the music and vibes at the popular Chelsea’s Live events

When you see a crowd decked out in black jeans, band tees and worn-in Converse ready to head bang at Chelsea’s Live, it has to be Emo Night.

Since starting up in February, Emo Night Baton Rouge has grown in popularity and has become one of the biggest themed nights the venue offers. The event was founded by Garrett Saia, who wanted to bring a concert experience that focused on the nostalgic genre to Baton Rouge.

Though Saia had worked on another similar emo concert series that had done well in New Orleans, he initially had a hard time getting the event off the ground in Baton Rouge until he began hosting it at Chelsea’s Live. Ever since, Emo Night Baton Rouge has brought massive crowds of diverse attendees together to sing along to all the emo music.

This Friday, Oct. 28, Emo Night Baton Rouge is back at Chelsea’s Live for a special Halloween show. Come dressed up to compete in the costume contest and browse tables of handmade art from vendors like Framed Findings, Jacob Mitchell Art and Saint Frankie. Saia will DJ along with DJ Dan Lion. Paris Avenue will perform a live set.

We chatted with Saia before the upcoming Emo Night to talk about emo music, founding Emo Night Baton Rouge and more.

So for the people who may not know, can you give us your own definition of what “emo” means?

It’s basically music for if you feel like an outcast or something like that, but it’s not always sad. It’s sad music, but the music is kind of upbeat. I consider people that play pop punk and bands like New Found Glory all the way to Paramore all the way to My Chemical Romance to be emo. They’re just singing about breakups and hard relationships.

How would you describe the vibe during an Emo Night?

The vibe of the crowd is crazy. We start out DJ-ing for a couple hours and then we have a live band after us. The only way I can describe it is like if were to you get into a car with all your best friends and you’re just singing all these nostalgic, pop punk and emo songs all the way to your destination.

What kind of crowd do you see at an Emo Night?

It’s tons and tons of different types of people from different backgrounds, but they all love that music. Once they come through those doors, it’s just a melting pot of different types of people, and they’re just having the time of their life.

What is it like to work with Chelsea’s Live to put on this event?

Chelsea’s is a new venue, so a lot of people go there just to check it out if they haven’t seen it before. I also used to work there up until recently. Chelsea’s is the only place that I will do Emo Night. Chelsea’s is definitely the home of Emo Night Baton Rouge.

What are your three favorite bands in the emo genre?

New Found Glory, Paramore and Fall Out Boy.

What three songs have to be played at every Emo Night?

If you have to break it down to the three songs you have to play at Emo Night it’d be “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! At The Disco and “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

How does it feel to know that you’re responsible for starting an event that’s so popular in the community?

I’m from Baton Rouge, but when I started doing emo nights it was with some partners in New Orleans. Once I moved back, we tried it in Baton Rouge and it didn’t really work out. But, now, it’s literally crazy…It feels really awesome just to look out into the crowd and see Chelsea’s completely packed because the venue is a nice size. I never would have thought that it’d be like it is today after doing this a few years ago and no one really showing up.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.