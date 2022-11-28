December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

Dec. 2

Kickstart the holiday season by bringing the whole family downtown for the Festival of Lights. This event is known as Baton Rouge’s oldest holiday tradition. Watch as downtown is transformed into a twinkling wonderland with more than half a million lights, and take part in the snow village, tree lighting, artist village and more. downtownbatonrouge.org

Dec. 2

Country star Trace Adkins returns to his home state for a show at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Adkins recently celebrated 25 years since launching his country music career and is hitting the road to play all of his hits. lbatonrouge.com

Dec. 4

Head out to the LSU Rural Life Museum for a special day of holiday-themed activities. Revel in the holidays just like they did back in the 19th century with A Rural Life Christmas, a collection of storytellers, artisans, reenactors and a very jolly special guest, all spread about the historic property. lsu.edu/rurallife

Dec. 8 + 15

Think Baton Rouge should have a hockey scene? Then you should be in the audience for one of the three exhibition games the Raising Cane’s River Center and Baton Rouge Pro Hockey will host this month and next. If the sport finds a strong audience at the games Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Jan. 2, a new team will launch next year. brprohockey.com

Dec. 9

Disco’s not dead! Bust out your bell bottoms and sequins, because the traveling DJ-run dance party Gimme Gimme Disco is stopping at Chelsea’s Live for one foxy night. Come dance your heart out to classics from legends like ABBA, The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and more. gimmegimmedisco.com

Dec. 10

Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto is coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre for a hilarious stand-up set. Gatto’s “Night of Comedy” promises lots of laughs for the audience and himself. Though he has departed from the comedic television show, Gatto is still making people laugh with this fun tour. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Dec. 16 to Jan. 2

Lace up your skates and get to gliding on the smooth ice at the River Center. Ice Skating on the River is back just in time for the holiday season. Even if we don’t experience freezing temperatures and snowy days, you can still get the winter feels by taking a trip to the rink. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Dec. 17 + 18

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is celebrating the “homecoming” of The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou as it returns to the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts for the first time in five years. Don’t miss the beauty of this annual holiday production with a Louisiana twist. batonrougeballet.org

Arts Best Bets

Dec. 3-17

Find meaningful, handmade gifts for everyone on your list at the Baton Rouge Arts Market. Makers and artisans typically sell their homemade goods and connect with customers in their communities once a month in conjuction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. But the market is ramping up for the holiday season—come shop for finds every Saturday before Christmas. artsbr.org

Dec. 2

The LSU Museum of Art is offering discounts at its store just in time for the holiday season. The 18th Annual Holiday Shopping event allows customers to find artsy gifts and take advantage of 20% off one regular-priced item. There will also be gift wrapping available so that your gifts are ready to go. lsumoa.org

Dec. 3

Hear the sounds of the season with Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Home for the Holidays show. The orchestra will be joined by a chorus to bring the audience all its favorite holiday songs. Sing along with classic carols for all ages. brso.org

Dec. 4 + 10

UpStage Theatre presents Home for Christmas, a play by its founder, Ava Brewster Turner. Head to the theater’s home at 1713 Wooddale Blvd. for a heartwarming story about family. upstagetheatre.biz

Dec. 9-11 + 15-18

Hear the classic tale from Charles Dickens as a talented cast from Theatre Baton Rouge performs a production of A Christmas Carol. This holiday story follows the crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by spirits of the season who try to help him change his ways. theatrebr.org

Music Best Bets

Dec. 4

The Baton Rouge Concert Band stages its annual Christmas Concert at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The talented, all-volunteer band will perform classics new and old, concluding with Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” brcb.org

Dec. 9 + 10

The Manship Theatre is putting on a special holiday concert in collaboration with Emmy winner Mike Esneault titled Simply Having a Wonderful Christmastime. This show brings performances of classic Christmas hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. If you’re an old soul and you love Christmas, don’t miss this. manshiptheatre.org

Dec. 10

Louisiana native and country singer Frank Foster will perform all his hits at the Texas Club. Dust off your best pair of boots and come hear this rock-influenced country performer sing songs like “Blue Collar Boys” and “A Few More Miles.” thetexasclub.com

Dec. 16

Relive the glory days of the 1980s when A Flock of Seagulls takes the stage at Chelsea’s Live. Hear all their hits like “I Ran (So Far Away).” STRANGELOVE, a Depeche Mode tribute band, will also perform, bringing even more tubular tunes to the stage. chelseaslive.com

On the Road

New Orleans

All month: Celebration in the Oaks, celebrationintheoaks.com

Dec. 10: Running of the Santas Bar Crawl, runningofthesantas.com

Dec. 18: Caroling in Jackson Square, patioplanters.net

Lafayette

Dec. 1: Abbeville’s Annual Christmas Stroll, vermilion.org

Dec. 10: New Iberia Christmas Parade, cityofnewiberia.com

Dec. 16-18: Christmas in the Park, moncuspark.org/christmas

MORE EVENTS

This article was originally published in the December 2022 issue of 225 magazine.