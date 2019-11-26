December 2019 Calendar of Events

All Month

Deck The Halls

Baton Rouge is never a dull place to celebrate the season of twinkling lights. Click here for our roundup of more than 20 local holiday events, shows, cocktail parties and endless shopping.

Dec. 4

Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street as Raising Cane’s River Center presents Sesame Street Live. The all-new, interactive show unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets with fun for the whole family. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Dec. 6

The popular 85 South Show comedy podcast comes to the Raising Cane’s Center, bringing the live improv and freestyles from rising comedic Southern talent. DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean host the podcast. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Dec. 7

The second annual BRAIDS Choice Awards honors individuals who contribute to the success of reducing stigmatizing barriers and the transmission of HIV in greater Baton Rouge. The event at the Belle of Baton Rouge atrium will feature dinner and entertainment. belleofbatonrouge.com

Dec. 8

Tiger 10K—sponsored with a partnership between LSU Athletics and FRESHJUNKIE—brings together all the tradition of LSU football and Tiger Stadium into a fun, festive road race event. The race, starting and ending on South Stadium Drive near Death Valley itself, allows runners to see the history of LSU up close and personal. lsusports.net

Dec. 10

Reginelli’s Pizzeria on Jefferson Highway hosts trivia for everyone’s favorite four ladies: the Golden Girls. Test your Golden Girls knowledge to be one of three gift card winners. reginellis.com

Dec. 31

NEW YEAR, NEW PARTY

Ring in a new decade in the Red Stick with these New Year’s Eve parties

Sparkling sushi

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better view this New Year’s than Tsunami’s New Year’s Eve Sparkle Party on the Shaw Center rooftop. Expect a DJ, photo booth, buffet, sushi stations, two bars, three drink tickets and a Champagne toast. servingsushi.com

Red Stick dropping

Head to Red Stick Revelry for live music and a laser light show. The event begins during the day with Red Stick Rising at North Boulevard Town Square. As midnight strikes, the light show will be accompanied by the ceremonial dropping of the Red Stick and a fireworks display. redstickrevelry.com

Open bar alert

Live music and an open bar—what else can you ask for? L’Auberge Casino & Hotel brings its annual bash to kickstart 2020—and celebrate 2019. lbatonrouge.com

Roaring ’20s

George’s Place hosts The Roaring 2020: New Year’s Party with a delightfully ’20s-themed celebration. In addition to performances by the Krewe of Divas, this bash hands out Champagne at midnight. georgesplacebr.com

Buffets, music and more

The Crowne Plaza Executive Center rings in 2020 with Carbon Copy Band, Chase Tyler Band and The Eddie Smith Band. But that’s not all—guests can enjoy a Louisiana dinner buffet, dancing and an open bar. crownebaton.com

Splash into 2020

Splash Nightclub’s New Year’s Eve celebration brings guests into 2020 with a bang—and drag queens, of course. Revel in performances by the Bombshells of Baton Rouge, a midnight balloon drop, free party favors and free Champagne at the turn of the decade. splashbr.com

More events

Subscribe to our e-newsletter 225 Dine for twice-weekly event roundups.

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

All month: Audubon Zoo Lights, audubonzoolights.org

Dec. 7: City Park Challenge Course, loopnola.org

Dec. 13: Cher: Here We Go Again Tour, smoothiekingcenter.com

Dec. 17: Snoop Dogg: I Wanna Thank Me Tour, fillmorenola.com

Dec. 22: A Drag Queen Christmas, fillmorenola.com

LAFAYETTE

Dec. 7: GTO Party Band, thegrouseroom.com

Dec. 14: ArtWalk Lafayette 2019, downtownlafayette.org

Dec. 14: Cajun Country Run 2019, latrail.org

Dec. 14-15: The Nutcracker, lafayetteballettheatre.org

Dec. 29: Lafayette Comedy Presents: Sean Patton, lafayettecomedy.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Closing Dec. 1

Check out astrophotographer Connor Matherne’s awe-inspiring images of the cosmos before his exhibition, “Astral Visions,” closes at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. lasm.org

Dec. 1

The 30th annual Day With(out) Art event at the LSU Museum of Art features Visual AIDS’ presentation of “Still Beginning,” a program of seven new videos responding to the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic. lsumoa.org

Dec. 4

Baton Rouge Gallery showcases the works of artist members and painters Malaika Favorite, Frankie Gould, April Hammock and Isoko Onodera all month, with the “First Wednesday” reception Dec. 4. batonrougegallery.org

Dec. 14

Stories in Art at the LSU Museum of Art gives children the opportunity to hear stories and participate in a hands-on art project. It is now available in both English and Spanish with a bilingual educator leading the event. lsumoa.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Dec. 5

New Orleans band The Iguanas is coming to Dyson House and will feature its new album Juarez, which puts a new twist on Americana. dysonhouselr.com

Dec. 6

Jangle pop, folk, classic and Southern rock—Sister Hazel plays it all at the Varsity Theatre. Rising to fame in the ’90s, the band is known for classics like “All for You” and “Your Winter.” varsitytheatre.com

Dec. 6

Texas native Randall King brings his Southern roots to Baton Rouge’s Texas Club. Growing up a fourth generation hay-hauler, many of King’s songs are written and inspired by his family roots. thetexasclub.com

Dec. 8

Maroon 5 keyboardist and New Orleans native PJ Morton brings his individual sound to the Varsity Theatre. varsitytheatre.com

Dec. 13

Wayne Toups’ Cajun sound makes it across the swamp and all the way to the Texas Club for a show that’s sure to get people dancing. thetexasclub.com

Dec. 14

Little Freddie King is a New Orlean blues guitarist bringing his country-inflected sound to the Red Stick at Dyson House. dysonhouselr.com

Dec. 21

Local group Meriweather brings its rock ‘n’ roll sound to the Varsity Theatre. After forming in 2003, Meriwether released its debut LP, Make Your Move, in 2005—selling more than 10,000 copies and playing 300 shows in one year. varsitytheatre.com

Dec. 27

The 5-piece tribute band the Chee-Weez heads to the Basin Music Hall—lights, lasers and pyrotechnics included. Find the Basin on Facebook