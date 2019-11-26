From music to light displays, bonfires to one lavish stage show, here are all the holiday events you can’t miss this month in Baton Rouge

HOLIDAY EVENTS

NOV. 23-DEC. 31

Holiday Lights

Baton Rouge General flips the switch on its Holiday Lights display at the corner of Picardy Avenue and Bluebonnet Boulevard, open nightly to the public. A 40-foot mega tree and plenty of other decorations are synchronized to music and set the stage for Family Nights. Dec. 5 and 19, featuring real snow, live music and food trucks. The Bubbly & Bright ticketed event Dec. 12 will be open to adults only and feature Champagne cocktails, food and live music. brgeneral.org

NOV. 29-DEC. 30

Zoolights

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo unveils its annual holiday trail through the grounds, featuring more than 50 illuminated displays and activities for families. (Closed Dec. 24-25) brzoo.org

DEC. 2

The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show

This crowd-pleasing vocal ensemble brings its take on holiday classics—alongside doo wop and Motown favorites—to the Manship Theatre. Manshiptheatre.org

DEC. 6

Festival of Lights

Experience the lighting of half a million lights downtown along North Boulevard and the 25-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square. Activities include ice skating in the Snow Village, musical performances and fireworks. visitbatonrouge.com

DEC. 6-8 & 13-15

Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’

Theatre Baton Rouge’s holiday tradition returns to the main stage to tell the beloved story of humbug Ebenezer Scrooge. theatrebr.org

DEC. 6-8 & 14-15

‘Frozen Jr.’ at Playmakers

Let it go and bring the kids to Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s production of the Disney musical Frozen—catered specifically for a young audience and families. playmakersbr.org

DEC. 7

Broadmoor Christmas parade

The annual neighborhood parade rolls down Goodwood Boulevard at 2 p.m. broadmoor-br.org

LSU’s Candlelight Concert

The College of Music & Dramatic Arts and the School of Music host this popular holiday performance—celebrating its 70th anniversary—at the LSU Union Theater. lsu.edu

Bonfire Festival

Head to Nottoway Plantation’s 10th annual Bonfire Festival for a North Pole Kids’ Village, performances, music, a Christmas market and fireworks. nottoway.com

Christmas in the Gardens

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens hosts this first annual event, with a morning of pancakes, storytime and Christmas activity stations. The nearby greenhouses will also host the annual Poinsettia Show and Sale. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

DEC. 7-8, 14 & 21

‘The Polar Express’ in the Planetarium

Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosts an immersive screening of the animated favorite with complimentary hot chocolate before each show. Wear your holiday PJs! lasm.org

DEC. 8

Baton Rouge Symphony’s Home for the Holidays

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Chorus joins the full symphony for its annual holiday performance, held this year at Istrouma Baptist Church. Guest performers include mezzo-soprano Amy Bouchard and the Greater Baton Rouge Interfaith Ensemble. brso.org

A Rural Life Christmas

Ring in the season with a 19th century Louisiana celebration at LSU’s Rural Life Museum. The event features music, demonstrating artisans, storytellers and costumed re-enactors, a bonfire and a visit from Papa Noel. lsu.edu/rurallife

DEC. 9-10

George Bell and Friends

Bell and his team of jazz musicians have performed at the Manship Theatre more than 20 times, and this marks the eighth annual edition of the band’s holiday jazz show. manshiptheatre.org

DEC. 12

The Gatlin Brothers’ Country & Christmas

Take in a country-fide mix of Christmas music and gospel with Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers’ nostalgic evening of music. Manshiptheatre.org

DEC. 13-15

New Venture Theatre’s ‘Black Nativity’

This song-and-dance-filled production of the nativity story from an African American perspective returns to LSU’s Shaver Theatre. newventuretheatre.org

DEC. 14

Downtown Christmas Parade

The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade celebrates 70 years downtown, starting at River Road at 5 p.m. and ending near the State Capitol. christmasinbr.com

Christmas with the Wards

Celebrate family, food and funk with the father-son violinist duo Michael and Shaun Ward, comedian Howard Hall, DJ Incredible and more at The District Theatre downtown. Find the event on Eventbrite

DEC. 14-15

‘The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou’

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s holiday classic returns to the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, with internationally acclaimed guest dancers, local children and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra all sharing the stage. batonrougeballet.org

DEC. 15

Carols at the Rowe

Participate in a Christmas carol singalong, led by music director Jude Wilson, in front of Cinemark Theatre at Perkins Rowe. perkinsrowe.com

DEC. 17-18

Cool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz

The eighth annual edition of this beloved show features music and holiday arrangements from the likes of Brian Shaw, Willis Delony, Bill Grimes and other talents. manshiptheatre.org

DEC. 19

Holiday Brass

St. Joseph Cathedral provides the setting for a special holiday concert featuring Baton Rouge Symphony’s brass and percussion. Joining the musicians will be the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Festival Singers. brso.org

DEC. 20

Opera Louisiane’s Christmas and Carols

Watch talented guest opera singers perform the Christmas tale Amahl and the Night Visitors at First Baptist Church. Stay after the performance for cookies, cider and a carol sing-along with the cast. operalouisiane.com

Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis’ Holiday Shindig

Red Dragon Songwriters Series presents this Austin power couple, who rarely bring their two-decade-running show outside of Texas. Joining them will be Baton Rouge’s own musical power couple, Clay Parker and Jodi James. manshiptheatre.org

DEC. 22

A Houmas Holiday

The grounds of Houmas House Plantation and Gardens set the scene for a special edition of Baton Rouge Symphony’s Holiday Brass show. brso.org

DEC. 26

Nashville musicians come ‘Home for the Holidays’

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this event and jam session brings home Baton Rouge natives—such as CJ Solar, Brent Anderson, Benjy Davis, David Borné, Rhett Anthony and more—who’ve been making their singer-songwriting careers in Nashville. manshiptheatre.org

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Baton Rouge Arts Market

Usually held the first Saturday of the month, the Arts Council’s regular arts market expands to each Saturday in December leading up to Christmas, with arts vendors posted up on Fifth Street downtown Dec. 7, 14 and 21. On Dec. 21, the Arts Council will host an additional arts market at the Arc Baton Rouge, 12616 Jefferson Highway. artsbr.org

Mid City Makers Market

The holiday edition of this monthly Mid City soiree will be held Dec. 14, boasting more than 70 local makers, food, music and more. midcitymakersmarket.com