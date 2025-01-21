D.C. Mardi Gras kicks off Thursday: How to make the most of a trip to our nation’s capital

This Thursday marks the beginning of the annual Washington Mardi Gras, a massive networking event hosted by the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians and first founded in 1944. Thousands of movers and shakers from the Bayou State will head to the nation’s capital for three days of high-profile Carnival-inspired gatherings at the Washington Hilton hosted by the state’s senatorial and congressional delegation. It marks the end to a big week in D.C., which welcomed visitors for the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump on Monday.

Washington might be the country’s seat of power, but it’s also an amazing tourist destination, chock-full of free-to-see national treasures, inventive cuisine, fun shopping and attractions for all ages—not just seventh grade field trippers. And with direct flights from Baton Rouge, it’s an appealing getaway.

Find the full Washington Mardi Gras lineup here, and while visiting, combine D.C. Mardi Gras’ well-known pomp and pageantry with other experiences like these.

Be the first to see the giant panda exhibit

You’ll be singing “I went on down to the National Zoo” after catching sight of the newest giant pandas on loan from China. The adorable duo, Bao Li and Qing Bao, arrived at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in October, and their enclosure finally opens to the public this Friday, Jan. 24. It’s the only place in the United States where you can see giant pandas for free. Spot them in the reopened Asia Trail exhibit, also home to red pandas, Asian small-clawed otters, clouded leopards, fishing cats and sloth bears. If a trip to the National Zoo isn’t on the books, catch a glimpse of the playful pandas via the zoo’s Giant Panda Cam, which also reopens Friday.

Honor veterans at moving memorials

Washington Mardi Gras is chaired this year by 2nd District Congressman Troy Carter, and the theme of the festivities is “Duty, Honor, Louisiana.” Organizers say Mardi Gras fun will be paired with tributes to the U.S. Military, veterans and first responders. Continue the theme with a visit to one of the many monuments and memorials in Washington honoring veterans, including the Marine Corps War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial. All are free and located outdoors.

Level up your look at an exclusive dress boutique

Reigning as king and queen of the 2025 D.C. Mardi Gras ball are New Orleans attorney retired Lt. Col. Roderick “Rico” Alvendia and Kendall Williams, a recent graduate of Louise S. McGehee School. Royalty and guests will no doubt arrive dressed to the hilt, but if you need a new look while you’re in town, browse boutiques like Signature on Wisconsin Avenue, Norah Boutique in Union Station, Grace Loves Lace bridal shop and Black-owned custom tailor Moh B. Couture. It’s never a bad idea to stock the closet with future options.

Celebrate Black history

Black culture and identity are an important through line in Washington, D.C., making it a vibrant destination for celebrating Black History Month in February—or anytime. Stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the very spot where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, then head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, a 4-acre site in West Potomac Park. Plan a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, a stunning four-floor structure chock-full of artifacts and exhibits. And savor the delectable creations of numerous Black-owned or -operated dining institutions that have shaped the local dining scene.

Check out presidential portraits in the National Portrait Gallery

One president is out, another is in, and another recently died, making now a meaningful time to visit the National Portrait Gallery. View influential American statesmen and -women, artists, writers, activists and others, and don’t miss the newly refurbished America’s Presidents exhibition, home to the only complete set of portraits of American presidents outside of the White House. Along with presidential portraiture, take in a newly acquired photograph of President Trump, which is on display in honor of the inauguration until Feb. 11. The gallery is also a great place to learn how presidential portraits are commissioned and produced.