Curing kids’ summer boredom: 7 ideas for summer fun in Baton Rouge

Feed baby giraffes at Barn Hill Preserve.

In Ethel, you’ll find one of the best places to get up close to animals like sloths, otters and giraffes. Take a tour of the preserve and learn about conservation and exotic animals or interact with them in any of the exclusive experiences offered. At Barn Hill Preserve, you can pay to swim with otters, have picnics with giraffes and even bottle feed baby giraffes. These one-of-a-kind experiences will provide memories for your family that will last a lifetime.

Take art classes at Mid City Artisans.

If your kiddos are on the creative side, sign them up for art classes at Mid City Artisans. There are classes for children of all ages, and you can even sign up for a class with your child for some summer bonding. Mid City Artisans also holds a Kids Makers Market that showcases the work of young makers ages 6 to 17. The next Kids Makers Market is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. Register your children to participate and meet other artsy friends or bring them to the market to make a craft in the Craft Room for only $5.

Enroll your kid in a video game night or movie screening at East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries.

Though most kids want to take summer off from reading, East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries know how to make it fun. With plenty of daily activities and lessons, there’s always something happening at the library. From Grab and Geaux craft kits and storytimes to teen video game nights and movie screenings, there’s something to do for every age group.

Stargaze and check out the mummy at Louisiana Art and Science Museum.

Did you know that there’s a mummy in Baton Rouge? There is, and he lives in the Ancient Egypt exhibit at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum. Besides seeing a real-life mummy, you and your family can browse informational exhibits and learn about science and art while having fun. LASM also includes a planetarium with special stargazing shows on Saturdays. Head over to the museum on the first Sunday of the month to enjoy free admission for the whole family. While you’re downtown, go ahead and make a trip by visiting the Capitol Park Museum, the USS KIDD and more.

Take a Twilight Tour at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.

Nothing says “summer” quite like a trip to the zoo, but with the scorching Louisiana temperatures, it may not be your first choice for a day trip. Luckily, Baton Rouge Zoo is offering Twilight Tours on Tuesday and Thursday nights throughout June and July. These tours allow you to take a tram ride through the zoo during the cooler hours of the night. Along with the ride enjoy animal encounters and an evening snack. You must register for this event on the zoo’s website.

Grab a summer membership to the Knock Knock Museum.

There’s fun to be had year round at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, but it’s still a place for any family’s summer bucket list. Knock Knock is now offering a summer membership so you can head over to the museum whenever boredom strikes. The museum is offering a new weekly program on Saturday mornings called Critter Connection. This program is held in the museum’s Big Backyard and allows children to learn about a new piece of Louisiana’s native flora or fauna each week. Spend your summer exploring, learning and making memories at Knock Knock.