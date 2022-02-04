Crowds and bands slowly returning to Baton Rouge music venues

Mid City Ballroom has seen crowds increase by about 20% since the start of the new year, owner James Fogle says. He plans to book shows every weekend and some weekdays during February and March.

Some venues, however, haven’t seen as large of a turnaround. Red Dragon Listening Room was seeing an increase in customers prior to omicron, owner Chris Maxwell says, and is now drawing about 60% of its pre-COVID numbers.

“Places with a younger demographic are doing better,” he says. “Our average clientele is anywhere between 45 and 75, and with older clientele it’s been considerably harder.”

The venue is hosting about five shows a month, but with the usual crowd it would be about seven or eight, Maxwell says.

All three owners are optimistic about a return to some sense of normalcy in 2022.

“With the amount of people being vaccinated,” Maxwell says, “it should be nearing where it was before.”

