Bluegrass, country music, French meetups and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Get surreal at Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual art exhibit

Surreal Salon is back. Baton Rouge Gallery’s art exhibit Surreal Salon returns for its 15th year from Jan. 3-26.

This exhibit welcomes work from global artists who embrace the pop-surrealism and lowbrow genres. And for the first time since the pandemic, the Surreal Salon Soiree—a night of costumes and art—will also return on Jan. 21.

For hours and info, visit batonrougegallery.org. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Make crafts with the kiddos on Thursday

The LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts is hosting its reoccurin Toddler Thursday event on Jan. 5.

Enjoy a book about polar bears before creating a polar bear hand-print design. It’s the perfect excuse to get the family out of the house and have some winter fun. This event is designed for kids 5 and under. Caregivers are required to be present. For more info, visit here.

This craft event is from 10-11 a.m. It is $5 per child and free for caregivers. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor.

Test your French skills on Friday

The West Baton Rouge Museum hosts a Café Français event on the first Friday of every month.

Enjoy coffee, guided conversations in French and a little something sweet to eat. As part of the museum’s cultural offerings, everyone is invited to this event—whether you speak French, are learning, or just looking to show support. Each meeting will be held in the education room and will feature a different topic to stimulate conversation.

Visit the museum’s calendar for more details and events. The meetings are free and from 1-3 p.m. The West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.

Listen to bluegrass Friday

Manship Theatre at Shaw Center For The Arts is hosting The HillBenders on Friday, Jan. 6.

Bring your dancing boots, this Missouri band is known for its engaging and energetic performances of bluegrass and rock. The acoustic band has kept its original lineup together since 2008, and their championship win at the 2009 Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition helped put them on the map both nationally and internationally.

Tickets are $40-$50. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is at 100 Lafayette St.

Go to a concert on Saturday

The Red Dragon Listening Room is hosting Taylor Austin Dye on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Dye is a singer and songwriter of country music. Local singer Carter Hampton will be opening. This non-profit venue donates all proceeds to the artists. Guests are welcome to bring along small ice chests, food, and even well-behaved dogs. You are also encouraged to bring a canned good to be donated to the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. Regular seats are $25 and VIPs are $35; both can be found on Red Dragon’s Facebook page. Red Dragon Listening Room is at 2401 Florida St.