Cabaret. Just hearing the name of the iconic musical stirs up memories of fishnet stockings, jazzy musical numbers and iconic choreography.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of Cabaret runs March 9-25. But it is a bit darker than the flashy 1972 Bob Fosse film.

Using the script from Broadway’s gritty 1998 revival, the musical follows American writer Cliff Bradshaw as he travels to Berlin in the late 1920s just before Hitler rises to power. While there, he visits the uber-bohemian Kit Kat Klub, with its star cabaret singer Sally Bowles and the flamboyant master of ceremonies, who leads an eccentric cast of female, gay and transgender performers.

Read on for the full story on the production and interviews with the cast from our March issue.