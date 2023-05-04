Cinco de Mayo events, Day at the Derby, and more things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge has a busy weekend planned. From pool parties to fiestas, check out this list of events to either celebrate Cinco de Mayo or the weekend in general.

Celebrate Cinco while eating poolside

Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Latin Night Poolside Party on Friday, May 5.

Lounge by the pool and indulge in its all-you-can-eat Mexican-inspired buffet while drinking free cocktails, beer or wine. New Orleans’ DJ G will play a mix of Latin beats to get the fiesta rolling.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $199 for a VIP room package. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center on 4728 Constitution Ave.

Spend the Cinco holiday dancing

Chelsea’s Live is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Latin Night on Friday, May 5.

The evening will start off with a beginner salsa and bachata dance lesson by iSalsa while a DJ plays a mix of tropical Latin and international flair. Advanced dancers are welcome to grab a partner to salsa with on the dance floor. This event is 18+.

Tickets are $10. Doors open at 9 p.m. and salsa lessons begin at 9:30 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Show off your best guacamole

Blackwater United Methodist Church is hosting Pastor’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Friday, May 5.

Bring guacamole to participate in Pastor Kennon’s ‘Great Guac Off’ competition and feast on the taco dinner. There will be a salsa competition as well as a silent auction. The proceeds will go to churches’ discipleship trip to the Holy Land.

Tickets are $20 each and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. It is at the Blackwater United Methodist Church on 10000 Blackwater Road.

Watch the battle of the boils on Friday

The Junior Achievement and Big Buddy Program is hosting the ninth annual Crawfish King Cookoff on Friday, May 5.

Watch as amateur teams of five boil sacks of crawfish before tasting their tails to determine this year’s mudbug royalty. The event is in conjunction with the Live After 5 concert series. The battle invests in Baton Rouge youth by fundraising for nonprofits like the Big Buddy Program and Junior Achievement. Tickets include all you can eat crawfish while supplies last and drinks will be available for purchase. Guests are asked to not bring lawn chairs, ice chests or pets.

General admission is $35 pre-sale and day-of tickets are $40. The boil begins at 4 p.m. and is at Rhorer Plaza on 200 St. Louis St.

Eat a little crawfish, do a little dance on Saturday

Southern University Alumni Home Chapter is hosting its ninth annual Crawfish Boil and Music Festival ‘Buggin’ on the Bluff’ on Saturday, May 6.

Crawfish isn’t the only attraction (although it could be). Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin, the Human Jukebox band and DJ Cali are set to get the mudbugs bouncing in guests’ stomachs. A 360 photo booth will be set up, along with several vendors.

Tickets are $35 each. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Southern University’s Mayberry Lawn located at 801 Harding Blvd.

Head off to the Derby races on Saturday

EXCEL is hosting the 6th annual St. Jude Day at the Derby on Saturday, May 6.

Dust off your fancy hats and comb your closets for your derby best. You don’t have to travel to Churchill Downs to get in on the action. This special event has all the same events as the big race. Enjoy bourbon tastings, live auctions, a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby and more. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

General admission is $75, a VIP bourbon tasting ticket is $125 and a reserved table of 10 is $1,500. The derby is from 4-8 p.m. at Live Oak Arabians on 6300 Jefferson Highway.