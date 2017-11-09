“I may not get there with you, but I want you to know that tonight, we as a people will get to the Promised Land,” the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said in his famous “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.

The newest production from Swine Palace gives audiences an in-depth look at the revered civil rights figure as he grapples with the transience of his own life and the enduring impact of his work.

Written by Katori Hall, The Mountaintop is a fictionalized retelling of King’s final night on Earth, after his famous Mountaintop speech and before his assassination the next day. It takes place entirely in room 306 of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where King is visited by a hotel maid who turns out to be more than meets the eye.

