Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this weekend in Baton Rouge

Anyone else counting the minutes to Cinco de Mayo? The holiday falls on Sunday Funday this year, and what better way to spend it than with margs, friends and family?

Here are a few Cinco de Mayo parties happening around town this weekend.

Know an event we missed? Tell us at [email protected]. We’ll keep updating this story through the weekend.

Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar’s Cinco de Mayo Bash

17097 Airline Highway, Prairieville

Join Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar in Prairieville for all-day tacos, tequila and live music. The restaurant will serve specialty drinks in addition to the regular drink menu.

This event starts at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Brasas Peru Cinco de Mayo Celebration

7520 Perkins Road

The Peruvian restaurant will host a fiesta, serving Mexican dishes in addition to its regular menu offerings. It will also mix up two-for-one drinks. Dance the day away with live music.

The event is from 2–6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Find more information here or call the restaurant at 225-802-4607 for details.

KOK Wings’ Cinco de Krawfish

1509 Government St.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and KOK Wings & Things’ first anniversary with crawfish, a live DJ and a zydeco performance by Jeremy Fruge. Stop at KOK for a bite to eat and a $5 anniversary-themed drink. Then, venture to the Local Pop-Up market within Electric Depot to mix and mingle with makers.

KOK Cinco de Krawfish is from noon–6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

JINYA Ramen Bar’s mini taco specials

10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160

Find yourself at JINYA Ramen Bar this Cinco de Mayo for a fusion of flavors. JINYA’s mini tacos will be $2 a pop to celebrate the day—and every Tuesday this May. Pair them with the specialty drinks and beverages on the menu. Regular menu items will also be available.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Sunday at JINYA during regular hours. This event is open to the public. Find more information here.

Modesto’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party

3930 Burbank Drive

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey’s Cinco fiesta kicks off at 11 a.m., with tacos, nachos, Cinco Fries and specialty drinks. Modesto will add an extended full-service patio area outside the restaurant, complete with a food and margarita bar.

Live music from Night Hog starts at 2 p.m., followed by a performance by Dustin Lee Guedry. Find more information here.

The Queen’s Cinco de Mayo Weekend

1717 N. River Road

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails inside The Queen Baton Rouge. Things kick off on Friday, with giveaway drawings, specialty cocktails and Mexican-inspired entrees. Feast on tacos fully loaded with shredded steak, cilantro, roasted street corn and more. 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails will have a host of cocktails and draft beer.

Cinco de Mayo Weekend at The Queen Baton Rouge is from May 3-5; event times vary. This event is open to ages 21 and older. Find more information here.

Throw Dat Dirt’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

11890 Gibbens Road

Get down and dirty this Cinco de Mayo holiday. Throw Dat Dirt will host a jam-packed Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with live music, food and festivities. The ATV recreation park will hold a mechanical bull riding competition for the chance to win $200, plus live performances by Seth Pitre & The Zydeco Pressure.

This fiesta runs from noon–4 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and blanket. Tickets start at $10. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Urban Daiquiris’ Annual Cinco de Mayo Party

27750 Juban Road, Denham Springs

17497 Airline Highway, Prairieville

Party hard with your bestie at the Prairieville and Denham Springs locations of Urban Daiquiries, which will both serve up $5 margaritas, food trucks, tacos and live music. At the Prairieville location, expect an electric performance by Dustin Lee Guedry and more artists from 3-5 p.m. Jovin Webb will perform at the Juban Road location.

This event is free and open to the public. Find more information and see the full drink menu here.

More spots to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Baton Rouge

Aztecas Mexican Cuisine

453 Lafayette St.

Call the restaurant at 225-223-6164 for more details.

Blue Corn Modern Mexican Tequila & Tacos

7673 Perkins Road, A5

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at 225-300-4601 for details.

El Rio Grande

8334 Airline Highway

Opens at 3 p.m. with a limited menu and live band. Call the restaurant at 225-926-1348 for details.

La Carreta

Multiple locations

Find more information on Instagram, or call your nearest restaurant for details.

Los Reyes

11333 Coursey Blvd. | 225-408-5999

1072 W. Lee Drive | 225-256-5803

Call the restaurant for more details.

JoVi’s Tacos

13214 Coursey Blvd., Suite A.

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at (225) 228-8701 for details.

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at 225-387-2699 for details.

Pink Agave

4001 Nicholson Drive

Call the restaurant at 225-256-3937 for details.

Superior Grill

5435 Government St. | 225-927-2022

7333 Highland Road | 225-999-7333

Call the restaurant for more details.

Tio Javi’s Mexican Grill

4738 Constitution Ave.

Seating will be on first-come, first-served basis. Call the restaurant at 225-924-0377 for details.

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More

3155 Perkins Road

Find more information on Instagram, or call the restaurant at 225-388-9000 for details.