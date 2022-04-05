The Blues Fest is back. Here are some fun extras to check out ahead of the event

For the first time since 2019, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival is making its comeback. On April 23-24 a lineup of more than 30 acts will perform on three stages downtown.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to COVID-19, even after an attempt to hold a special date in fall 2021. Fans will also recall that rain canceled some Saturday performances during the 2019 Blues Festival, making this year’s return even more meaningful, says Kim Neustrom, executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation, which organizes the event.

Look for exciting changes this year, Neustrom says. Organizers have tightened the festival footprint, arranging the event’s three stages in closer proximity to improve flow. The main stage will be located on Galvez Plaza with additional stages on Lafayette Street and on North Boulevard near Town Square. batonrougebluesfestival.org