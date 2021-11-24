Baton Rouge Turkey Trot celebrates 35 years of Thanksgiving morning runs

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is the country’s biggest day for running, as communities nationwide organize races and fun runs that help us feel better about the forthcoming gorge.
The 35th annual Turkey Trot, which takes place on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Baton Rouge, is just such a race.
Organized by Freshjunkie Racing, the event benefits the March of Dimes, and features a 5K and 1-mile fun run you can run, walk or jog.
“It’s a great opportunity to come out and run and kick off Thanksgiving with your family,” Freshjunkie Racing director and restaurateur Patrick Fellows says, “and as we like to say, ‘earn your turkey.’”
The 1-mile fun run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk at 8 a.m.