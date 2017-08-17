Stephen Richard, a saxophonist originally from Zachary, releases his two latest projects, After Hours and Spectrum, at the Manship Theatre Saturday, Aug. 19.

When he was young, Richard’s family moved to Houston, Texas, where he learned about music through classical piano lessons and developed a love of soul, jazz, R&B and blues. After learning from greats Conrad Johnson and Grover Washington Jr., Richard majored in communications at Southern University, where he received instruction from renowned clarinetist and educator Alvin Batiste.

Richard has played for Nelson Mandela and with other notable jazz musicians including Hubert Laws, Ernie Watts, Ellis Marsalis, Jimmy Heath and Wes Anderson, to name a few. With nine albums to his name, Richard currently leads a traveling band around the country.

On “After Hours,” Richard explores the music he and his Houston band created as he attempts to bring those memories to life. With “Spectrum,” Richard expresses a variety of emotions through an eclectic, but ultimately enjoyable mix of song styles.

The concert takes place Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 8 p.m. at Manship Theatre (100 Lafayette St). Tickets are $35-$45. Call 344-0334 or click here to purchase tickets.