Baton Rouge Mardi Gras, Local Pop Up Market and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Learn about Baton Rouge’s Black cemeteries Thursday

Celebrate Black History Month by learning about our city’s Black cemeteries at the Old State Capitol this Thursday, Feb. 24.

This lecture is led by Kenny Kleinpeter, who has been researching this topic for over 25 years. Learn about problems some of the city’s oldest cemeteries are facing—like lack of documentation and upkeep—and what solutions are out there.

This lecture is from 6-8 p.m. Registration is free. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd.

Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras season wraps up this weekend

Two of the city’s biggest parades roll this weekend. Krewe of Southdowns is Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., starting at Glasgow Middle School and ending at the Acadian-Perkins Shopping Center. The theme is “It’s Showtime!”

Spanish Town Mardi Gras is Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon. The route starts at Spanish Town Road, winding through downtown before it ends on River Road. This year’s theme is “Porn Again Flamingos.”

Find routes and info at southdowns.org and mardigrasspanishtown.com.

Enjoy a big Mardi Gras celebration Saturday

Get your fest on with the ninth annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival this Saturday, Feb. 26 in downtown Baton Rouge.

Get the whole family together and celebrate Carnival with a festival full of entertainment and good times. Dance to live music from a full lineup of local artists as you wait for Spanish Town to roll. This event is family-friendly so bring everyone to celebrate Baton Rouge Mardi Gras.

The festival is from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. This event is free to the public. Find out more information and see the music lineup here. The festival is at North Boulevard Town Square in downtown.

Stock up on Mardi Gras-themed art and decor Saturday

Let the good times roll at the Mardi Gras-themed Local Pop Up Market this Saturday, Feb. 26.

Stock up for a trip down to New Orleans or next Carnival season with themed gifts and accessories from local makers posted at a variety of booths at Electric Depot.

This market is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St.

Rock out with The Chee-Weez Saturday

Get ready for a night of good music and good times with The Chee-Weez this Saturday, Feb. 26, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

This five-piece Louisiana tribute act is known for its fun costumes and lively performances. With special stage lights, lasers and pyro, you’re sure to get an unforgettable show.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE