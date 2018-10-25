Celebrate Halloween weekend the only way Louisiana knows how at the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade this Saturday.

The parade is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year with the theme “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” Expect to see parading krewes, dancers and bands—and, of course, tons of creative costumes.

This year’s parade will also feature its first-ever female Grand Marshal, Jodi Koontz of the popular morning radio show Murphy, Sam and Jodi. A truck sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will lead the parade, collecting non-perishable food donations directly from the crowd.

The Baton Rouge Halloween Parade is hosted every year by 10/31 Consortium, a local nonprofit that serves the community through Halloween-themed charitable initiatives and spooky festivities throughout the Capital City. Read 225‘s write-up on 10/31 Consortium here.

The parade will start its journey through downtown at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. View the parade route here. It is free to attend.

The parade is the flagship event of 10/31 Consortium’s Fifolet Halloween Festival, a celebration of all things Halloween throughout Baton Rouge. That means the parade isn’t the only spooky thing to expect downtown on Saturday:

• Pumpkin Pi 3.14-mile race. Saturday starts with an 8 a.m. race that begins on the levee near the Raising Cane’s River Center. Alternatively, participants can take the “Tough Pumpkin Challenge” and run while holding a pumpkin. There will also be a 1-mile fun run. Learn more here.

• Halloween Town. At Repentance Park near the race, an entire village will spring up Saturday morning offering spooky fun for the whole family all day. Halloween Town will include a pumpkin eating contest, performances by School of Rock, the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Choir, Gary Bello Band, and appearances from princesses and evil queens. Attendees can also browse vendor booths, food booths and take part in plenty of contests. Halloween Town will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Other Fifolet events throughout the weekend (and around town) include a zombie pub crawl, a costume party and a cemetery bike ride, among others. Browse the full festival schedule.