Baton Rouge chefs’ favorite restaurants around Louisiana

Katia Mangham

Owner of catering company and retail store Gourmet Girls

“I love La Petite Grocery in New Orleans for its atmosphere, wine list and crab beignets,” Mangham says. The James Beard Award-winning eatery in Uptown New Orleans is both sophisticated and comfortable.

More of Mangham’s picks:

Saba | New Orleans | eatwithsaba.com

Cavan | New Orleans | cavannola.com

Justine | New Orleans | justinenola.com

Peter Sclafani

Chef and partner in Making Raving Fans Hospitality, which operates SoLou, Portobello’s Grill, P-Beau’s and Juban’s

Sclafani likes Brasa Churrasqueria, a Brazilian steakhouse in Old Metairie, for its wood-fired Angus and Wagyu beef and mouthwatering sides like honey-glazed grilled carrots with goat cheese and chile oil drizzle and grilled corn with chile butter. brasachurrasqueria.com

More of Sclafani’s picks:

Sno’s Seafood & Steak | Gonzales | snowsseafood.com

Café Vermilionville | Lafayette | cafév.com

Cameron Jackson

Creator, Millennial Park container park

“La Truffe Sauvage in Lake Charles has some of the best food and drinks in Louisiana,” Jackson says. “My favorites are their lump crab cakes and paella.” thewildtruffle.com

More of Jackson’s picks:

Morrow’s | New Orleans | morrowsnola.com

KOK Wings & Things | Lafayette and Franklin | eatkok.com

Justin Ferguson

Executive chef/owner of BRQ

Ferguson’s choice of Maypop in New Orleans will have you on a global culinary tour. Hand-pulled noodles and marrow-topped snails are just the beginning of a globally influenced menu. maypoprestaurant.com

More of Ferguson’s picks:

Costera | New Orleans | costerarestaurant.com

Jay Ducote

Radio host, culinary personality and owner of Gov’t Taco

“Ki Mexico in Shreveport has the right blend of Louisiana passion and Mexican soul,” Ducote says. “Of course, there are tacos and salsas, but make sure you also go for hamburguesas, tortas and their special take on pho and ramen. Live music and great drinks make it a must-stop when passing through north Louisiana.”

More of Ducote’s picks:

Hot Tails | New Roads | hottailsrestaurant.com

Lucky Palace | Bossier City | lucky-palace.com

Parish | Monroe | parishrestaurant.com

Restaurant Calla | Lake Charles | restaurantcalla.com

This article was originally published in the December 2021 issue of 225 magazine.