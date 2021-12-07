Baton Rouge chefs’ favorite restaurants around Louisiana

Where do Baton Rouge chefs like to eat around the state?
Who better to ask for a restaurant recommendation than someone in the business?
When they’re traveling around Louisiana, here’s where these Baton Rouge chefs and culinary entrepreneurs like to dine.
Katia Mangham
Owner of catering company and retail store Gourmet Girls
“I love La Petite Grocery in New Orleans for its atmosphere, wine list and crab beignets,” Mangham says. The James Beard Award-winning eatery in Uptown New Orleans is both sophisticated and comfortable.
Chef and partner in Making Raving Fans Hospitality, which operates SoLou, Portobello’s Grill, P-Beau’s and Juban’s
Sclafani likes Brasa Churrasqueria, a Brazilian steakhouse in Old Metairie, for its wood-fired Angus and Wagyu beef and mouthwatering sides like honey-glazed grilled carrots with goat cheese and chile oil drizzle and grilled corn with chile butter. brasachurrasqueria.com
KOK Wings & Things | Lafayette and Franklin | eatkok.com
Justin Ferguson
Executive chef/owner of BRQ
Ferguson’s choice of Maypop in New Orleans will have you on a global culinary tour. Hand-pulled noodles and marrow-topped snails are just the beginning of a globally influenced menu. maypoprestaurant.com
Radio host, culinary personality and owner of Gov’t Taco
“Ki Mexico in Shreveport has the right blend of Louisiana passion and Mexican soul,” Ducote says. “Of course, there are tacos and salsas, but make sure you also go for hamburguesas, tortas and their special take on pho and ramen. Live music and great drinks make it a must-stop when passing through north Louisiana.”