August 2024’s calendar of can’t-miss events in the Capital Region

This article was originally published in the August 2024 issue of 225 Magazine. It has been updated to reflect event cancellations.

All month

Sharpen your kitchen skills with hands-on cooking classes hosted at Red Stick Spice Co. Learn cooking tips and tricks from chefs and experts, like how to can jams and jellies, craft a tasty flatbread and more. redstickspice.com

Aug. 3

Things are going to get saucy in Donaldsonville for Wing Fest. Roll up your sleeves and get ready to dig into fried, naked and sauce-slathered flats and drums cooked up for the festival’s competition. visitlasweetspot.com/events/wing-fest

Aug. 9+10

The Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival returns to Manship Theatre with two days of movie-watching. Ticket holders will be able to enjoy Irish documentaries, full-length features and wee short films without having to travel to the Emerald Isle. batonrougeirishfilmfestival.com

Aug. 10

Earn your green thumb through the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation’s Garden Discoveries session at the Main Library at Goodwood. Following the lesson, attendees can take a tour of the Baton Rouge Botanic Gardens next door at BREC’s Independence Park. ebrpl.com/events

Aug. 10+11

Gemstones, fossils and geodes. Oh my! The Baton Rouge Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show will feature glimmering rocks, minerals and fine jewelry at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Shop from vendors or battle it out via auctions for other dazzling finds. brgemandmineral.org

Aug. 23

Grab a glass and work up your appetite. You’ll need both to enjoy the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge. This food and wine celebration raises funds for childhood nutrition initiatives and will feature bites from over 20 local restaurants along with award-winning sips. bresbr.org

Aug. 24 + 25

Forget Fido! At HERPS Baton Rouge Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, it’s all about insects, amphibians, feeders and other unique animals. Witness live demonstrations, participate in educational talks or purchase an exotic pet to take home. herpshow.net

Arts Agenda

Aug. 3

Live in the moment and try out improv with an interactive class at Boomerang Comedy Theater. The Hey Bestie! Friendly Improv Workshop allows new and seasoned comedians to make friends and improve their skills with short-form games. boomerangcomedy.com

Aug. 10

Varsity Theatre welcomes Journey fans with “Open Arms” for a tribute concert by Rock Show NOLA. Sing along to the rock band’s biggest hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully” and more. varsitytheatre.com

Aug. 14

New Orleans native PJ Morton is taking his Cape Town to Cairo tour to Baton Rouge for a show at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The Grammy Award-winning artist will take the stage with Afro Orleans along with special guest The Cavemen. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Aug. 14+15

Calling all classical music lovers and members of the BeyHive! Baton Rouge Symphony blends Queen Bey’s discography with Beethoven’s compositions for an intimate concert by candlelight. brso.org

Aug. 29

Looking for a mix of country, folk, blues and Americana? Hear all these genres and a little more when artists from the Black Opry take the stage at Manship Theatre for the Black Opry Revue. This versatile and diverse group will play a curated mix of music while sprinkling in some stories in between. manshiptheatre.org

On the Road

New Orleans

Aug. 7–11: NOLA Pickle Fest, nolapicklefest.com

Aug. 10: Red Dress Run, neworleanshash.com/reddressrun

Aug. 31: Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, allstatesugarbowl.org

Acadiana

Aug. 14–18: Delcambre Shrimp Festival, shrimpfestival.net

Aug. 29–Sept. 2: Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, shrimpandpetroleum.org

Aug. 31: Lafayette Reggae & Cultural Festival, Find it on Facebook