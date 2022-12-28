Art camp, a live musical, farmers market and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

The Raising Cane’s River Center’s 32nd annual “Ice Skating on the River” event continues this weekend through Jan. 2.
Catch this annual event before it closes up for the season. The River Center is transformed into a winter wonderland to create the perfect space to make holiday memories. The River Center is offering 75-minute ice skating sessions for all to enjoy. Visit for session dates and times.
Tickets are $20 and include skate rentals. The rink is closed for New Years Day. The Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is at 275 S. River Rd.
Send the kids to art camp on Thursday
Painting and Pinot is hosting a Winter Art Camp on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Kids only! This painting class (sans pinot) will only accommodate ages 5 to 13. The day will begin with a lesson on a famous artist, followed by two art projects of different mediums. Participants will be provided a snack, as well.
The class is from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is $35 and available for purchase here. Painting and Pinot is located at 7248 Perkins Rd. Ste F.
See Peppa Pig on Friday
The Raising Cane’s River Center is hosting Peppa Pig on Friday, Dec. 30.
Bring the family to watch Peppa on a camping trip with her school friends, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe, in a 60-minute live musical. Their lunches are packed and Daddy Pig is driving the bus. There will be singing, dancing, games and many surprises.
Tickets range from $25-$65. The show will begin at 6 p.m. at the Theatre for Performing Arts at 300 St. Louis St.
Browse a farmers and artists market on Saturday
The Market at The Oasis Farmers & Artists Market will be open again on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Start off New Year’s Eve in this family-friendly environment. There will be free entertainment, live music, vendor classes, demonstrations, and tastings. Feel free to bring your fur babies along as the market is pet-friendly. Shoppers can expect a variety of vendors from farmers and artists.
Visit for more info on what to expect. Admission is free and the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at the old Harb’s Oasis on 13827 Coursey Blvd.
Celebrate New Years on Saturday
Our energetic city has plenty of celebrations planned to ring in the new year on Saturday, Dec. 31.