Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in Baton Rouge

Davis Rhorer Plaza

8 pm to 12:15 am

Christen the arrival of 2023 in downtown Baton Rouge at the city’s free, official NYE event at Davis Rhorer Plaza. The evening festivities begin with live music by Shaun Ward Xperience followed by headliner Phat Hat. Enjoy laser light displays and street performers, too. As the clock strikes midnight, watch the official Red Stick emblem drop over the square as fireworks illuminate the riverfront.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

9 pm to 1:30 am

Once again, the downtown Hilton rings in the New Year in Roaring ’20s fashion with its annual Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve party, complete with a premium open bar, a live big band and a DJ for ticketholders. Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, spectacular views of the riverfront and party favors as you mingle among partygoers dressed in flapper finery.

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

11 pm

Head to L’Auberge for an evening of games of chance, yummy eats and live music as 2022 makes its final exit. The live band, Pants Party, pipes up at 11 p.m. Tickets to the event include music and an open bar.

Chelsea’s Live

8 p.m.

Add a bit of tortured soul flair to your New Year’s Eve with Emo Night at Chelsea’s Live. DJs Burris, Toughass Garrett and Dan Lion will spin all the early 2000s tunes that take you back.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center

7:00 pm to 1:30 am

Get the full New Year’s Eve experience at the Crowne Plaza’s annual gathering, which includes live music from the Chase Tyler Band, George Bell and Friends, and The Eddie Smith Band. Enjoy a dinner buffet, an open bar and late-night breakfast.

Gonzalez Civic Center

7:30 pm to 12:30 am

This upbeat BYOB celebration features live music from The Mojoes and plenty of dancing. Bring your own snacks and party favors and feel good about ticket proceeds benefitting the Gonzales Fraternal Order of Police and the Dream Day Foundation, which supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Tsunami

7:00 pm to 12:00 am

Head to the 6th floor of the Shaw Center for a New Year’s celebration at Tsunami overlooking the Mississippi River. Tickets to the event provide access to the sushi and hot food buffet, outside tents on the terrace, a DJ and complimentary Champagne at midnight. Raise your glass and watch as fireworks light up the night sky.