April 2020 calendar of events

Editor’s note: 225‘s production schedule requires us to print several weeks in advance of when our magazines hit newsstands and our stories publish online. The below calendar, as well as all the features in our April edition, were written and produced before local and state officials issued emergency declarations for the COVID-19 outbreak. Many local events have since been canceled. Please check with the individual organizations before attending.

April 1

Free concerts and Champagne make the perfect pairing. Join the vendors at Electric Depot and Circa 1857 for the inaugural Mid City West Fest, a four-day music, art and food event. Shop local art, jam to live music and dig into bites from food trucks. midcitywestfest.com

April 3-5

The 49th Annual Strawberry Festival is heading to Ponchatoula early this year. This free and family-friendly outdoor fest will feature strawberry treats, music stages, food booths and more events celebrating the iconic strawberry. lastrawberryfestival.com

April 4

• Learn all about natural wine at the city’s first natural-wine-centered event, Laissez-Faire Wine Festival. Head to Pointe-Marie to meet with winemakers and importers who focus on responsibly made wine without chemical additives. laissezfairewinefest.com

• Shop through more than 5,000 different Louisiana plants at the Master Gardener Plant Sale at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

• Bring the kids to “Easter Pails and Bunny Tails” for an egg-citing breakfast and brunch at Java Mama. Find the event on Facebook

April 4-5

Art, music, poetry, dance, culinary arts—it all floods downtown for the annual Ebb & Flow Festival. Rockin Dopsie Jr., Justin Garner and Parish County Line headline on the Crest Stage, but you’ll want to explore all the booths and art pop-ups surrounding the fest, too. Find a map and schedule at ebbandflowbr.org

April 5

Dance the night away with Omarion and Bow Wow with special guests Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy at the Raising Cane’s River Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

April 16

The Varsity Theatre is hosting a variety show benefiting local organization Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response. People can act, dance, sing, or perform whatever tricks they have up their sleeves. varsitytheatre.com

April 17-19

The Raising Cane’s River Center hosts Monster Jam, so rev up your engines and check out the show. monsterjam.com

April 18-19

Fun fact: The swamp blues originated in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Blues Festival and nearly 40 performers—including Sonny Landreth, Kenny Neal and more—will pay tribute to Baton Rouge blues legends Slim Harpo, Rudy Richard and others. This free event takes place at the Galvez Plaza, Shaw Center, Old State Capitol and the River Center. batonrougebluesfestival.org

April 23

Gourmet in the Garden returns, serving specialty drinks and locally grown products from area chefs and mixologists at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

April 25

Financial coach and podcast host Dave Ramsey along with Chris Hogan, Rachel Cruze and Anthony ONeal are heading to Healing Place Church to teach you how to better control your money. daveramsey.com

April 26

The Earth will always need a little help, and Louisiana Earth Day wants you to join its celebration Earth Day weekend. This festival takes place downtown with plenty of live music for kids—featuring the Banana Slug Stream Band—and adults, activities for all ages, an Earth Walk and gardening lessons. laearthday.org

OUTDOOR MUSIC

Live After Five

Every Friday / downtownbr.org

April 3: After 8

April 17: Chris LeBlanc Big Band + Lilli Lewis Project

April 24: Kendall Shaffer

Rock N Rowe

Every Thursday / perkinsrowe.com

April 4: The Walrus – A Beatles Tribute Band

April 11: Kenny Neal

April 18: MJ & The Redeemers

April 25: The V-Tones

Click here to stay caught up on some other Baton Rouge events that have been canceled or postponed.

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

All month

• Can’t go to the Sistine Chapel? The Raising Cane’s River Center presents “Michelangelo: A Different View,” where guests can view replicas of the artist’s work. raisingcanes-rivercenter.com

• The works of Baton Rouge artist, teacher and mentor Randell Henry are on view in the Soupçon Gallery. Henry’s vibrant mixed-media collage paintings are showcased in Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s “Soulful Journey” exhibition through May 31. lasm.org

• New Orleans-born artist and illustrator Caroline Durieux’s work was heavily influenced by her time in Mexico City in the 1920s and friendship with the famous painter Diego Rivera. She later taught at LSU, and the LSU Museum of Art holds nearly 300 of her works. The museum’s exhibition, “Conspicuous: Satirical Works by Caroline Durieux” continues until Aug. 30. lsumoa.org

April 1

Each April, Baton Rouge Gallery opens up its gallery walls to the works of young artists from the community. The First Wednesday opening reception this month will honor those students in the “Real-Life Experience” juried high school exhibition. batonrougegallery.org

April 11

Looking at art is relaxing, and so is doing yoga. Why not combine them? Have an artful meditation at the LSU Museum of Art by doing yoga at “Yoga in the Galleries.” lsumoa.org

April 23

Ever wondered what was going on behind the scenes for 2019’s The True Don Quixote? See the film and meet director and writer Chris Poche during a Q&A. manshiptheatre.org

April 24

Spoof Night with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the 1989 film Batman. manshiptheatre.org

Combine two of the best things: dogs and art! Art Unleashed, hosted by BREC and BREC Dog Parks, raises awareness for local dog shelters and art, and BREC’s community parks. brec.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

April 3

Ready to listen to “The American Band?” L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is hosting the Grand Funk Railroad, so get ready as they perform classic hits, such as “We’re an American Band,” “Locomotion” and more. lbatonrouge.com

April 4

• Check out Louisiana native Sara Collins as she performs at the Texas Club and promotes her recently released debut album, Lovesick Cinderella. thetexasclub.com

• The Houston eight-piece ensemble band the Suffers brings a Gulf Coast sound to Mid City Ballroom that will get you off your feet and dancing. midcityballroom.com

April 9

• Check out WHO’S BAD: The Evolution of Pop at the Varsity Theatre, featuring Alabaster Stag + DJ Marquis. varsitytheatre.com

• British legends The Zombies are still at it! Check them out at the Manship Theatre as they celebrate their induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sing a couple of their 1960s hits. manshiptheatre.org

April 10

Alabama singer-songwriter B.B. Palmer brings his twangy, honky-tonk-infused music to Zeeland Street Market with Baton Rouge quartet Brother’s Bear as part of Dyson House Listening Room’s ongoing series. dysonhouselr.com

April 17

Head to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel for the ultimate Urban Cowboy Reunion, featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee. Keep your ears open, too, because you might hear their chart- topping songs from the 1980 movie, Urban Cowboy. lbatonrouge.com

April 18

Thoughts of Mary, the Baton Rouge band that found local fame in the ’90s, is planning a reunion show at Red Dragon Listening Room. The five band members last performed together at Hartley/Vey Theater in 2012 to mark its 20th anniversary. Find Red Dragon on Facebook

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

April 21: Swing in the Oaks, neworleanscitypark.com

April 23: Lenny Kravitz, new-orleans-theater.com

April 23-May 3: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, nojazzfest.com

LAFAYETTE

April 2: Fiddler on the Roof, heymanncenter.com

April 22-26: Festival International de Louisiane, festivalinternational.org

April 25: Kane Brown: Worldwide Beautiful Tour, cajundome.com