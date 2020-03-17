Spring is normally the high season of festivals and events around Baton Rouge, but the COVID-19 outbreak unfortunately has lead to several postponements and cancellations. Below are some changes to the spring calendar you should be aware of.

While the 225 team will attempt to keep this list updated, events and closures are subject to change, so check with the businesses’ website for the most updated info. And with President Trump now advising against gatherings larger than 10 people, we urge you to use discretion and follow precautionary guidelines issued by local and federal officials before deciding to attend any uncanceled event.

And with many of these events being rescheduled rather than outright canceled, we can only hope that things will get better and Baton Rouge will be looking at an event-packed summer and/or fall.

The Arts Council has postponed the River City Jazz Masters Concert featuring vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, originally set for Thursday, March 19. The Hall of Distinction Awards Ceremony that was set to precede the concert is also postponed.

The symphony is postponing its Brahms Fourth Symphony concert, originally slated for Thursday, March 19. Check with the symphony for information on a new date.

The first concert of the spring season, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed. The March 26 Rock N Rowe will also be postponed and both are expected to be rescheduled at a later date.

The young professionals organization’s wine event, originally set for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed. Check with Forum 225 for information on a new date.

The performing arts group is postponing and planning to reschedule its annual fundraiser at the Old Governor’s Mansion, originally set for Friday, March 20.

The concert at the casino originally slated for Friday, March 20, has been rescheduled to Oct. 16.

The local theater organization is postponing the production of A Doll’s House Part 2, which was originally set to continue until March 22. Check with the theater for any changes to upcoming productions and auditions.

LPB’s Louisiana Legends Awards Gala and Auction, originally set for March 26, has been rescheduled. It will now be held Oct. 22.

The downtown concert series, which was set to launch its spring season March 27, has been postponed. As of press time, the event’s Facebook page said more details about the spring season will be announced soon.

The theater organization’s Readers Theatre production of Laundry & Bourbon, originally scheduled for March 27, has been postponed. Check with the theater for updates on rescheduling event.

The local theater organization’s production of Annie, which was originally set for March 27-29, has been postponed to June 18-21. Check with the theater for any changes to upcoming productions and auditions.

The grand opening reception for the museum’s new gallery space, set for March 28, will be postponed to a later date.

The zoo announced its full closure, and the 50th birthday celebration Zippity ZooFest—originally set for March 28-29—will be also be postponed and rescheduled.

The performing arts group has postponed the opera, originally set for April 3-5, as well as the Lunch with Leanne event planned for March 23. Check with Opera Louisiane for new dates.

Originally set for April 2-4, the book bazaar has been postponed to a later date to be determined.

The Ebb & Flow Festival, originally set for April 4-5, has been postponed to a later date. Its companion events, the juried exhibitions Art Flow and Art Flow Junior, will continue as planned March 17-April 30 at multiple locations. Head to the Arts Council’s website to find out more.

One of the city’s largest music festivals will be postponed from the original date of April 18-19. Organizers expect to reschedule on “the earliest appropriate date.”

Monster Jam, set for April 17-19, has been postponed to a date yet to be announced. Disney On Ice, set for May 7-10, has been canceled.

The museum will close for the remainder of March. Check with the museum’s website for updates.

The museum is closed to the public until further notice. Special events held at the museum up to April 3 have been canceled or postponed. Check with the museum’s website for updates.

The museum is closed to the public until further notice. All programming and events are canceled or postponed until May 31. Check with the museum’s website for updates.

BREC announced Monday, March 16, that it will be closing all indoor facilities that serve the public, including recreation centers, fitness centers, and special facilities such as Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center and the Baton Rouge Zoo until April 13.