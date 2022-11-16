White Night Light, Cranksgiving, The Addams Family and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

See The Addams Family on Thursday

Theatre Baton Rouge is performing The Addams Family on Thursday, Nov.17.

Keep the Halloween spirit alive in November. This comedy follows the members of the family as they try to impress Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents for dinner. The play is rated Rated PG-13.

The production begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary between $25 – $35 and are available here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.

Shop under twinkling lights this Friday

Mid City Merchants is hosting White Light Night on Friday, Nov. 18.

Celebrate local artists, makers, businesses, restaurants and more. Mid City will be illuminated with twinkling lights and packed with white tents for creatives to share their work with the community. Click here for our roundup of where to shop, eat and drink during the festivities.

For more information on vendors, Mid City Merchants’ website. White Light Night will be from 6-10 p.m. The event will span from Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.

Join a bicycle race for a cause on Sunday

Bike Baton Rouge is hosting its 7th annual Cranksgiving event on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Grab your bike and head over to City-Brooks Community Park to have the best Cranksgiving yet. The event is part scavenger hunt, part food drive. Participants will be given a shopping list and list of grocery stores. The rider who navigates the fastest route to collect the goods wins. Better yet, all grocery items are donated to the Baton Rouge Food Bank. A non-competitive family-friendly ride will also be led by Bike BR ride leaders to help kids and families navigate to stores.

The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants must pre-register here. City-Brooks Community Park is at 1515 Dalrymple Dr.

Meet the PAW Patrol pups on Sunday

The Raising Cane’s River Center is hosting PAW Patrol Live on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Bring the family to see Chase, Marshall, Sky and friends on a pirate adventure. Watch as they embark on a sea mission to save their friends and find treasure. The Raising Cane’s River Center is a clear bag facility.

Tickets span from $35 to $115 and are available here. The show begins at noon and is at the Raising Cane’s River Center.