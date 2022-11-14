White Light Night returns to Mid City this weekend. Here’s where to shop, eat, drink and more.

Celebrate local artists, makers, businesses, restaurants and more at this year’s White Light Night, hosted by Mid City Merchants. This Friday, Nov. 18, Mid City will be illuminated with twinkling lights and packed with white tents for creatives to share their work with the community.

Bring your wallets and your walking shoes to explore the biggest art festival that Mid City has to offer. Along with artist pop ups, businesses and restaurants in the area will extend their operating hours to welcome those browsing the festival. Enjoy exclusive deals, sales and refreshments while you get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.

Before you travel to Mid City on Friday for this annual event, browse our list of the festival’s hot spots that you won’t want to miss. We’ve linked each place on Google Maps below to help you visualize where to walk. And check our Mid City Merchants’ website for a list of artists and vendors that will be set up. Most events and specials run from 6-10 p.m. What are your favorite areas to frequent on White Light Night? Tell us at [email protected].

Circa 1857

Circa 1857 is hosting a mini makers market along with its neighbors Leola’s Cafe, The Hope Shop and Mosaic Garden. The businesses will turn their gravel parking lot into an open air market for local artisans to set up shop for the night. You don’t want to miss out on this creative cluster along Government Street.

The Pink Elephant Antiques

This quirky antique mall will have vendors set up out front along with music and food. Shop art and homemade goods outside and browse an extensive selection of vintage goods inside.

Red Stick Spice Co.

Head over to Mid City South to find even more artists and vendors set up in the shopping center that houses Red Stick Spice Company, Reginelli’s Pizzeria, Jed’s Local Po’boys and more. There will be 17 artists set up in this area along with live music from Two Domestic One Import. There will also be small bites and tea from SoGo Tea Bar for refreshments.

Rocca Pizzeria

This local eatery will be open for White Light Night with good food, tasty pizza and delicious cocktails. The restaurant will be hosting a block party for the event complete with live music from Dustin Lee Guedry.

Electric Depot

Electric Depot is a hub for local arts markets, so it’s no surprise that the location is a hotspots on White Light Night. Local Pop Up will hold one of its November markets in the evening in conjunction with White Light Night. Walk around Electric Depot and see over 80 local creators and shop at the restaurants and businesses within the development.

La Carreta

La Carreta is welcoming 12 vendors to its Mid City location for the night. From homemade sweet treats to handmade soap, you’re sure to find plenty of gift-able items here. La Carreta is also offering tequila tasting and free music while you shop.

Mid City Artisans

Retail gallery and art learning center Mid City Artisans will have other Mid City Merchants set up in and around its space for its annual White Light Night Art Hop. If you’re looking for local art, this is the place to be.

Front Yard Bikes

Local musical non-profit Kids’ Orchestra will be set up at Front Yard Bikes for interactive performances sponsored by Aetna. Stop by and join in a drum circle for a fun, musical break from shopping.

Red Stick Reads and Mimosa Shoppe

Neighbor businesses Red Stick Reads and the Mimosa Shoppe will host a gathering of vendors, artists and authors at their spot on South Eugene Street. Come see Mimosa Handcrafted’s new shop and walk around Red Stick Reads’ expanded space. There will also be live music from Denton Hatcher, food from Phil’s Oyster Bar, a live painting by Nicole Callac, baby alligators and more.

Local Leaf Gallery

Artists and makers will pop up outside of the Local Leaf Gallery for the festival. Shop homemade jewelry, art and more. Inside the shop, there will be complimentary wine and champagne and an exclusive door prize.

Mid City Redevelopment & Tipton Associates

These two Mid City operations are teaming up for a block party along Westmoreland Street that’ll feature free food, drinks, and games, plus the chance to be a part of Mid City Redevelopment’s live community mural. Beloved brass band The Michael Foster Project is also slated for perform.

Time Warp

This vintage clothing store has plenty of goodies ready for White Light Night. Along with staying open late for the event, photographer Raegan Labat will be set up with her 1970s Polaroid camera for a personal portrait pop up at the shop. Lady Deejay will also be there providing shopping tunes by spinning old records. Additionally, there will be local jewelry makers and reclaimed vintage sellers on site.

New businesses to check out

Since last year’s art festival several new businesses have opened along the Government Street corridor. Check out these White Light Night newcomers who are celebrating their first year at the festival.

Parker Barber, D’s Garden Center and Barracuda Taco

Parker Barber and D’s Garden Center share the space formerly occupied by Garden District Nursery. Both businesses are eager to host local artists for their White Light Night debut. Though not yet opened to the public, soon-to-open restaurant Barracuda Taco (which will also share the space with Parker Barber and D’s Garden Center) will give visitors a taste of what’s to come by serving up margaritas to the crowd.

The Bougie Bar

Make your own candle and shop local art at The Bougie Bar for White Light Night. In honor of the big event, the shop will offer $20 D.I.Y Candles and 15% off of all retail in the store. Along with these deals, Bella Gifts to Geaux and Brittany Nicole Art will be there to share their work.

The Emporium

Located inside Electric Depot, The Emporium will have its doors open for the night. The health spa will have a henna tattoo artist and four artists to see. There will also be food provided by Eat Clean Creations and wine and champagne to enjoy.



DIY Disco Cocktails & Craft

Get a sneak peek inside this creative cocktail and crafting bar before it opens next month at 3101 Government Street, a few doors down from Elsie’s Plate and Pie. The “diva” who founded the shop will be passing out mini crafts for visitors to take home, according to the shop’s Instagram page.