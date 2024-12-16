9 holiday events and displays that are worth the drive from greater Baton Rouge

While we often don’t see snow in South Louisiana—at least not more than a thin layer of ice that melts away by noon—we more than make up for the warm weather with the many events in and around the state that get us into the holiday spirit.

From drive-thru light displays in Livingston to bejeweled mansions in Natchez, Mississippi, here are some holiday must-do’s that are worth the drive.

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular

129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans

If you haven’t heard enough Christmas tunes on the radio this season, then you’ll love this holiday tradition at the Orpheum Theater this Thursday, Dec. 17. Hear holiday classics from one of the oldest orchestras in the United States. The performance runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with one intermission. Tickets start at $40. Find more information here.

Caroling in Jackson Square

Jackson Square, New Orleans

Hundreds of carolers will flood Jackson Square to sing by candlelight beneath St. Louis Cathedral on Sunday, Dec. 22. This event is free and family-friendly, so bring the kids and warm up those vocals on the way. Be sure to get a head start, as the event is popular and often exceeds the capacity of the square. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and caroling begins at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Lighting of the Bonfires for Papa Noel

Along La. Highway 641, Lutcher

This Christmas Eve, join a Cajun tradition in Lutcher and witness the lighting of the bonfires along the levee to show the way for Papa Noel. It’s recommended that anyone wishing to join the festivities on Tuesday, Dec. 24, be in the area before 6 p.m. as the bonfire is scheduled to be lit at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and you can find more information online.

The Jeweled Christmas at The Towers

801 Myrtle Ave., Natchez

Thousands of jewels deck the halls and every other part of this historic Natchez home in preparation for the holidays. The Jeweled Christmas at The Towers runs through the end of the month, with one remaining Candlelight Tour on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. Call 601-446-6890 to make a reservation or click here to reserve your spot online. Tickets start at $30. Find more information here.

Candy Cane Lane

170 La. Highway 151 N., Calhoun

Boasting over a million lights, this family-owned and -operated holiday drive spans more than 1.25 miles. Drive through Candy Cane Lane any night from 6-10 p.m. until Jan. 4 or hop on a hayride until Dec. 28. Admission can be booked ahead of time online or at the gate. Tickets start at $25 per family vehicle and hayrides are $12.50 for ages three and older.

Kenner’s Magical Christmas Village

2015 Fourth Street, Kenner

Visit Kenner any day in December to step into a winter wonderland with light spectacles, snow, live music, shopping and even a visit from Santa Claus. Vendors and entertainment are available in the village on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free and the event runs each day from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Find more information here.

The Merriest Mile

19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston

The Merriest Mile is a spectacular drive-through holiday light show at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. See over a mile of lights, an animated band and a giant Christmas tree made entirely of lights, all from your car, now through New Year’s Eve. Tickets start at $25 per vehicle. Find more information here.

New Orleans City Park’s Celebration in the Oaks

Driving Tour: 4 Friederichs Ave., New Orleans

Walking Tour: 7 Victory Ave., New Orleans

Experience the 2.25 mile drive through City Park’s ancient oak trees illuminated by lights and displays, or walk through the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens Amusement Park with a cup of hot chocolate before taking a seat on the City Park Train and other rides. The New Orleans tradition runs through Friday, Jan. 3. Tickets start at $20 for vehicles and cost $35 for a standalone walking tour. Click here for more information.

Natchitoches Christmas Festival

781 Front Street, Natchitoches

The 98th Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival is open until Jan. 6, Sunday through Friday, and on Saturdays, Dec. 21 and 28. Enjoy lights at dusk, visit Santa in his house and grab some grub from vendors. Purchase an armband for $15 to access the Riverbank area and special events like fireworks in the evening, kids’ events and live music. Take a look at the events schedule online and get ready for a party.