7 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in Baton Rouge that aren’t brunch

Yes, brunch is the classic way to celebrate Mother’s Day. (And you bet 225 Daily is compiling a list of ’em—send tips about spots with reservations still open to [email protected].)

But some moms want something different—something that doesn’t mean wait times or having to round up—or God forbid, iron—suitable attire for scruffy family members. Some moms want something more spontaneous or unexpected. Call it an IOU for planning all those exciting, memory-making events for everyone else, but Mother’s Day, at least for freaks like me, is a chance to ensnare the family into frivolous activities they might not otherwise agree to. And while I love the idea of jiggly poached eggs and a bloody mary chaser, I figure I can do that the following weekend.

There’s no shortage of lively alternatives to Mother’s Day brunch in Baton Rouge. Here are some of our favorites.

Escape from it all in an escape room.

Both of Baton Rouge’s escape rooms are open on Mother’s Day, serving up zany fun for families who like games and puzzles. The nationally lauded 13th Gate Escape Room downtown features eight meticulously designed escape rooms with the same theatrical detail found in its sister attraction, the 13th Gate haunted house. (Don’t worry: Only some rooms have scary themes). Meanwhile, Sequestered Escape Room Adventures on Sherwood Forest Boulevard offers three escape rooms with immersive storylines that challenge teams to problem-solve their way to the finish—you know, like families.

Have a splash-tastic good time at Greenwood Community Park.

Spend the day decompressing in the quiet tranquility of nature in BREC’s Greenwood Community Park, where families can rent canoes, kayaks or paddle boats. The expansive park is also home to a dog park, splash pad and disc golf course, and it’s adjacent to BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.

Discover your inner artist at a creative studio.

Moms are excellent about ensuring kids grow up exposed to creative outlets. But adults need to feed their inner artist, too. Baton Rouge’s many creative studios are great for groups of moms or for families. Spend the afternoon making candles at The Bougie Bar’s special Mother’s Day social. Or reserve time behind the canvas at spots like Painting with a Twist or Painting and Pinot. BrushFire Art Studio in Denham Springs features both painting and a potter’s wheel. Note: Some studios may not be open on Sunday, May 12. Call ahead to confirm hours.

Spin your wheels on a Pedal Pub Family Fun Ride.

No, it’s not just a boozy tour for adults. Pedal Pub Baton Rouge offers a Family Fun Ride that makes two to three stops at family-friendly locations like Riverfront Plaza, the Louisiana State Capitol and downtown restaurants. It’s an ideal way to gather friends or extended family members for a lighthearted day of play.

Savor a gourmet picnic in the shade.

There’s no shortage of tasty, to-go foods in greater Baton Rouge right now, making planning a killer picnic easy and fun. Spend the weekend grabbing next-level bites from vendors around town, like juicy Louisiana strawberries and Yes, Chef chicken salad from the Red Stick Farmers Market; breads from St. Bruno Baking Co.; and a Mother’s Day Brunch in a Box from Counterspace BR. With your goodies in place, head out on Sunday to one of many choice spots that offer shade and greenspace. Think: The live oak-draped benches and lawn at City Park, the Southern University Bluff, LSU Parade Grounds, BREC’s Independence Botanical Gardens, Louisiana State Capitol grounds or BREC’s Frenchtown Conservation Area. They’re also primed for casual family photo ops.

Indulge in hot, boiled crawfish.

Crawfish sticker shock this spring might have slowed your consumption, but Mother’s Day is an occasion worthy of splurging. Ease the pain by monitoring mudbug prices of both live and boiled crawfish through the free Crawfish App, which features info on dine-in spots, as well. Spend the day with the fam over steaming piles of scarlet crawfish in the backyard or at a local eatery.

Lower your blood pressure with a walk or bike ride on the levee.

Throw on running shoes or hop on a bike, and enjoy the rugged, natural beauty of the Mississippi River Levee Trail. The path extends nearly 13 miles, from downtown Baton Rouge to the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, on an elevated trail that provides sparkling river views and a respite from screens and vehicles.

What’s your favorite non-brunch way to celebrate Mother’s Day? Tell us at [email protected].