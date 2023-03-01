5 ways to commemorate Women’s History Month through the arts this spring

Baton Rouge arts groups are putting the spotlight on notable women and female artists this season in honor of Women’s History Month. Here are five ways to celebrate the ocassion around town.
Theatre Baton Rouge will stage Run for the Exits, written by local playwright Terry Byars. The madcap comedy, running March 10-12, explores the lives of hatchet-wielding temperance maven Carrie Nation, first lady Mary Todd Lincoln and Auntie Victoire from the French Revolution. theatrebr.org
A Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra quartet will perform an intimate candlelight concert featuring work by the likes of Stevie Nicks, Fanny Mendelssohn, Dolly Parton and others. Catch it April 4 at 6:30 p.m. and April 5 at 9:30 p.m at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. brso.org
Painters Shelli Brown and Jourdan Miley explore female power in a new exhibit at Ellemnop.Art, entitled “Worth More Than Diamonds.” The exhibit at the Healthcare Gallery runs through April 7. ellemnop.art
The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center will display paintings by Associated Women in the Arts in its Shell Gallery March 3 to April 22. Artists featured have been recognized for their watercolor, acrylic and oil painting works. artsbr.org
The Louisiana Art and Science Museum continues “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women” by New Orleans pop artist Ashley Longshore through April 30. It’s a tour of 29 portraits of influential women, originally created in collaboration with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg for her New York flagship store. lasm.org
This article was originally published in the March 2023 issue of 225 magazine.