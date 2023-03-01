5 ways to commemorate Women’s History Month through the arts this spring

Baton Rouge arts groups are putting the spotlight on notable women and female artists this season in honor of Women’s History Month. Here are five ways to celebrate the ocassion around town.

Theatre Baton Rouge will stage Run for the Exits, written by local playwright Terry Byars. The madcap comedy, running March 10-12, explores the lives of hatchet-wielding temperance maven Carrie Nation, first lady Mary Todd Lincoln and Auntie Victoire from the French Revolution. theatrebr.org

A Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra quartet will perform an intimate candlelight concert featuring work by the likes of Stevie Nicks, Fanny Mendelssohn, Dolly Parton and others. Catch it April 4 at 6:30 p.m. and April 5 at 9:30 p.m at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. brso.org

