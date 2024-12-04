×
50+ holiday events, parades and performances in the Capital Region

  • By Madison Cooper

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Baton Rouge, and there are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit. 

Throughout the month, there are opportunities to see amazing light displays, listen to holiday music, catch parades and take pictures with Santa Claus, of course. Here’s a roundup of events in the Capital Region to make your holidays holly and jolly. 

Did we miss your favorite holiday event? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Ongoing

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

Nov. 2–Dec. 24

Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs: 175 Bass Pro Blvd. 

Santa Photos 

Nov. 15–Dec. 24

Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Holiday Lights

Nov. 23–Dec. 31

Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet: 8585 Picardy Ave.

Louisiana Lights

Nov. 29–Dec. 29

LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane

Santa at the Rowe

Nov. 29–Dec. 24

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Zoo Lights

Nov. 29–Dec. 30

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo: 3601 Thomas Road

Winter Wonderettes

Dec. 6–8 + 12–15

Sullivan Theater: 8849 Sullivan Road

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 6–8 + 12–15

Theatre Baton Rouge: 7155 Florida Blvd. 

Skating On the River

Dec. 18–Jan. 2

Raising Cane’s River Center Arena: 275 S. River Road

Events

Cool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz

Dec. 3 + 4

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Poinsettias & Prosecco

Dec. 4

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane

CPKC Holiday Train

Dec. 5

CPKC Yard: 1401 Foss St. 

Christmas Bayou with Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

Dec. 5

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass at St. Joseph Cathedral

Dec. 5, 6 + 8

St. Joseph Cathedral: 401 Main St.

Reindeer Ride

Dec. 6

BREC’s Farr Park: 6402 River Road

Santa in the Senate

Dec. 6

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd. 

Festival of Lights

Dec. 6

North Boulevard Town Square: 200 North Blvd.

A Very Merry Museum 

Dec. 7

Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Road

Broadmoor’s Annual Christmas Parade

Dec. 7

Broadmoor neighborhood, beginning at Broadmoor High School: 1332 S. Woodhaven St.

Christmas On Pointe

Dec. 7

Pointe-Marie: 14200 River Road

Children’s Parade and Christmas in the Park

Dec. 7

30445 Corbin Ave, Walker

Sensory Santa

Dec. 7

North Sherwood Forest Community Park: 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive

A Rural Life Christmas

Dec. 8

LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane

Pancakes at the North Pole

Dec. 8

Main Event Baton Rouge: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 660

Santa’s Little Helpers

Dec. 8

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Jones Creek Business Association’s Annual Christmas Parade

Dec. 8

Jones Creek area, beginning at First Pentecostal Church: 2828 Jones Creek Road

Santa Cares

Dec. 8

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch 

Dec. 8 + 15

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center: 201 Lafayette St. 

Pet Night with Santa

Dec. 9

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Purple and Gold Night with Santa

Dec. 10

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Downtown Christmas Pilgrimage

Dec. 11

Downtown Baton Rouge, beginning at Mt Zion First Baptist Church: 356 T. J. Jemison Blvd

It’s a Wonderful Life with Dinner and a Movie 

Dec. 11

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch  

Dec. 11

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Holly Jolly PJ Party

Dec. 12

Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Drive

A Very Soulful Christmas with Morgan James

Dec. 12

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Movies on the Plaza–The Polar Express

Dec. 13

Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. 

George Bell and Friends: Holiday Jazz

Dec. 13 + 14

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Zachary Christmas Parade

Dec. 14

Main Street, Zachary

Santa Rocks the Rowe

Dec. 14

Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe

Let It Sneaux

Dec. 14

Perkins Road Community Park: 7122 Perkins Road

Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Dec. 14

Downtown Baton Rouge, beginning at the Louisiana Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd. 

Christmas Spectacular 

Dec. 15

Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. 

Santa’s Art Studio

Dec. 15

LSU Museum of Art: 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor

Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas + Holiday Fair

Dec. 15

Magnolia Mound: 2161 Nicholson Drive

Christmas Market

Dec. 13–15

Lamar-Dixon Expo-Rev Center in Gonzales: 9039 S. St Landry Ave. 

The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou

Dec. 14 + 15

Baton Rouge River Center Theatre: 275 S. River Road

Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market

Dec. 14 +15

Gonzales Tanger Outlet: 2100 Tanger Blvd. 

PJ Night with Santa

Dec. 17

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Big Freedia — Christmas with The Queen Diva Tour. Courtesy Chelsea’s Live

Big Freedia — Christmas with The Queen Diva Tour

Dec. 17

Chelsea’s Live: 1010 Nicholson Drive

Jingle Barre with Santa

Dec. 18

Cinemark in Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Dulcimer & Drums Holiday Concert

Dec. 20 + 21

Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. 

Home for the Holidays

Dec. 21

Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre: 275 S. River Road