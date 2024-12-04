50+ holiday events, parades and performances in the Capital Region

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Baton Rouge, and there are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit.
Throughout the month, there are opportunities to see amazing light displays, listen to holiday music, catch parades and take pictures with Santa Claus, of course. Here’s a roundup of events in the Capital Region to make your holidays holly and jolly.
Did we miss your favorite holiday event? Let us know by emailing [email protected].
|
|
Ongoing
Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops
Nov. 2–Dec. 24
Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs: 175 Bass Pro Blvd.
Santa Photos
Nov. 15–Dec. 24
Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Holiday Lights
Nov. 23–Dec. 31
Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet: 8585 Picardy Ave.
Louisiana Lights
Nov. 29–Dec. 29
LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane
Santa at the Rowe
Nov. 29–Dec. 24
Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125
Zoo Lights
Nov. 29–Dec. 30
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo: 3601 Thomas Road
Winter Wonderettes
Dec. 6–8 + 12–15
Sullivan Theater: 8849 Sullivan Road
A Christmas Carol
Dec. 6–8 + 12–15
Theatre Baton Rouge: 7155 Florida Blvd.
Skating On the River
Dec. 18–Jan. 2
Raising Cane’s River Center Arena: 275 S. River Road
Events
Cool Winter Nights, Hot Jazz
Dec. 3 + 4
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Poinsettias & Prosecco
Dec. 4
LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane
CPKC Holiday Train
Dec. 5
CPKC Yard: 1401 Foss St.
Christmas Bayou with Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet
Dec. 5
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass at St. Joseph Cathedral
Dec. 5, 6 + 8
St. Joseph Cathedral: 401 Main St.
Reindeer Ride
Dec. 6
BREC’s Farr Park: 6402 River Road
Santa in the Senate
Dec. 6
Louisiana’s Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd.
Festival of Lights
Dec. 6
North Boulevard Town Square: 200 North Blvd.
A Very Merry Museum
Dec. 7
Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Road
Broadmoor’s Annual Christmas Parade
Dec. 7
Broadmoor neighborhood, beginning at Broadmoor High School: 1332 S. Woodhaven St.
Christmas On Pointe
Dec. 7
Pointe-Marie: 14200 River Road
Children’s Parade and Christmas in the Park
Dec. 7
30445 Corbin Ave, Walker
Sensory Santa
Dec. 7
North Sherwood Forest Community Park: 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive
A Rural Life Christmas
Dec. 8
LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane
Pancakes at the North Pole
Dec. 8
Main Event Baton Rouge: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 660
Santa’s Little Helpers
Dec. 8
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Jones Creek Business Association’s Annual Christmas Parade
Dec. 8
Jones Creek area, beginning at First Pentecostal Church: 2828 Jones Creek Road
Santa Cares
Dec. 8
Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125
Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch
Dec. 8 + 15
Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center: 201 Lafayette St.
Pet Night with Santa
Dec. 9
Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125
Purple and Gold Night with Santa
Dec. 10
Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125
Downtown Christmas Pilgrimage
Dec. 11
Downtown Baton Rouge, beginning at Mt Zion First Baptist Church: 356 T. J. Jemison Blvd
It’s a Wonderful Life with Dinner and a Movie
Dec. 11
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Dec. 11
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Holly Jolly PJ Party
Dec. 12
Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Drive
A Very Soulful Christmas with Morgan James
Dec. 12
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Movies on the Plaza–The Polar Express
Dec. 13
Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
George Bell and Friends: Holiday Jazz
Dec. 13 + 14
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Zachary Christmas Parade
Dec. 14
Main Street, Zachary
Santa Rocks the Rowe
Dec. 14
Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe
Let It Sneaux
Dec. 14
Perkins Road Community Park: 7122 Perkins Road
Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade
Dec. 14
Downtown Baton Rouge, beginning at the Louisiana Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd.
Christmas Spectacular
Dec. 15
Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Santa’s Art Studio
Dec. 15
LSU Museum of Art: 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor
Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas + Holiday Fair
Dec. 15
Magnolia Mound: 2161 Nicholson Drive
Christmas Market
Dec. 13–15
Lamar-Dixon Expo-Rev Center in Gonzales: 9039 S. St Landry Ave.
The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou
Dec. 14 + 15
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre: 275 S. River Road
Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market
Dec. 14 +15
Gonzales Tanger Outlet: 2100 Tanger Blvd.
PJ Night with Santa
Dec. 17
Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125
Big Freedia — Christmas with The Queen Diva Tour
Dec. 17
Chelsea’s Live: 1010 Nicholson Drive
Jingle Barre with Santa
Dec. 18
Cinemark in Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125
Dulcimer & Drums Holiday Concert
Dec. 20 + 21
|
|
Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Home for the Holidays
Dec. 21
Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre: 275 S. River Road