50+ holiday events, parades and performances in the Capital Region

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Baton Rouge, and there are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit.

Throughout the month, there are opportunities to see amazing light displays, listen to holiday music, catch parades and take pictures with Santa Claus, of course. Here’s a roundup of events in the Capital Region to make your holidays holly and jolly.

Ongoing

Nov. 2–Dec. 24

Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs: 175 Bass Pro Blvd.

Nov. 15–Dec. 24

Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Nov. 23–Dec. 31

Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet: 8585 Picardy Ave.

Nov. 29–Dec. 29

LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane

Nov. 29–Dec. 24

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Nov. 29–Dec. 30

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo: 3601 Thomas Road

Dec. 6–8 + 12–15

Sullivan Theater: 8849 Sullivan Road

Dec. 6–8 + 12–15

Theatre Baton Rouge: 7155 Florida Blvd.

Dec. 18–Jan. 2

Raising Cane’s River Center Arena: 275 S. River Road

Events

Dec. 3 + 4

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 4

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane

Dec. 5

CPKC Yard: 1401 Foss St.

Dec. 5

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 5, 6 + 8

St. Joseph Cathedral: 401 Main St.

Dec. 6

BREC’s Farr Park: 6402 River Road

Dec. 6

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd.

Dec. 6

North Boulevard Town Square: 200 North Blvd.

Dec. 7

Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Road

Dec. 7

Broadmoor neighborhood, beginning at Broadmoor High School: 1332 S. Woodhaven St.

Dec. 7

Pointe-Marie: 14200 River Road

Dec. 7

30445 Corbin Ave, Walker

Dec. 7

North Sherwood Forest Community Park: 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive

Dec. 8

LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane

Dec. 8

Main Event Baton Rouge: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 660

Dec. 8

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 8

Jones Creek area, beginning at First Pentecostal Church: 2828 Jones Creek Road

Dec. 8

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Dec. 8 + 15

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center: 201 Lafayette St.

Dec. 9

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Dec. 10

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Dec. 11

Downtown Baton Rouge, beginning at Mt Zion First Baptist Church: 356 T. J. Jemison Blvd

Dec. 11

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 11

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 12

Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Drive

Dec. 12

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 13

Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Dec. 13 + 14

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 14

Main Street, Zachary

Dec. 14

Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe

Dec. 14

Perkins Road Community Park: 7122 Perkins Road

Dec. 14

Downtown Baton Rouge, beginning at the Louisiana Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd.

Dec. 15

Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Dec. 15

LSU Museum of Art: 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor

Dec. 15

Magnolia Mound: 2161 Nicholson Drive

Dec. 13–15

Lamar-Dixon Expo-Rev Center in Gonzales: 9039 S. St Landry Ave.

Dec. 14 + 15

Baton Rouge River Center Theatre: 275 S. River Road

Dec. 14 +15

Gonzales Tanger Outlet: 2100 Tanger Blvd.

Dec. 17

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Dec. 18

Cinemark in Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125

Dec. 20 + 21

Main Library at Goodwood: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Dec. 21

Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre: 275 S. River Road