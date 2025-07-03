22.5 hours in the 225: Things to do around Baton Rouge, according to a new social series

When 225 published the latest edition of our signature guide to 225 things to do in the Capital Region this spring, we kept No. 225 open-ended. Since we have way more than 225 things to do in the Capital Region, we left that one up to you. Readers were invited to write in their own suggestions.

Now, a new social media campaign is helping to fill in that blank. Inspired by that 225 things to do edition, the Better in BTR campaign is launching a new Instagram series that outlines locals’ own itineraries.

When they have a guest in town, how do greater Baton Rouge artists, chefs, educators and entrepreneurs showcase the region? Featured residents curate their ideal 22.5-hour experiences, taking followers from 9 a.m. through 6:30 a.m. the next morning. Their selections highlight the hidden gems, local eats and cultural landmarks they believe make our region not just a place to live but a place to love. Read on for the first itinerary and check out the full post on Instagram. Be sure to browse our list of 225 things to do in the Capital Region for more fun ideas all year long.

Brandon Kelly’s 22.5 in the 225

Brandon Kelly, community reinvestment act officer at Square, is a champion for community, culture, and the diverse people and places that make the Baton Rouge region vibrant.

9 a.m.

Grab a takeout breakfast from Lillie’s Kitchen. I highly recommend the Diana Special.

9:30 a.m.

Picnic-style breakfast on Scott’s Bluff at Southern University followed by a visit to the Southern University Museum of Art.

11:30 a.m.

Head downtown to stroll the Mississippi River levee.

12:30 p.m.

Tour the LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts.

1:30 p.m.

Lunch at Cecilia Creole Bistro for Southern-inspired fare.

3 p.m.

Support local shops in Mid City like Time Warp Boutique or Fleurty Girl.

4 p.m.

Coffee break at French Truck Coffee.

5 p.m.

Swing by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library‘s Main Library at Goodwood to explore the midweek Red Stick Farmers Market and snag a cake ball from Brew Ha-Ha.

7 p.m.

Dinner under the Perkins Road Overpass at Parrain’s or DiGiulio Brothers—classic Baton Rouge staples.

9 p.m.

Cap the night off with a drink at The Main Lobby or the River Room downtown.

11:00 p.m.-ish

Optional nightcap: a powdered sugar-dusted beignet from Coffee Call.