20+ must-see theater performances to catch in the Capital Region this fall

Experience is at the heart of everything the greater Baton Rouge theater community does. And with records of local theater production dating all the way back to 1819, theatrical influence in the Red Stick runs deep.

These traditions carry on this season in local productions ranging from family-friendly classics to an Agatha Christie murder mystery and a story of addiction.

Landon Corbin, an actor who’s directing the Sullivan Theater’s debut of She Loves Me in October, hopes to bring Baton Rouge a taste of the classics, while also reminding his audience of the power of intentionality.

“She Loves Me is set in 1930s Budapest, a story that shows a desperate longing for connection, something we all can relate to,” Corbin says. “Today, we’re so caught up in dating apps and everything is based on physical appearance, but in this show, they fall in love before knowing anything about the other’s physical appearance. I just think that’s a really interesting contrast to how people interact in today’s world.”

Also directing a classic, Rebekah Rainey hopes that her production of Annie for Christian Youth Theater will be a great place for parents to introduce their kids to the theater. She says she’ll focus on bringing the elements of Annie to the stage that everyone knows and loves.

“I think it’s an awesome place to take kids for an intro to theater because it has a great message for the parents, as well as the kids,” Rainey says. “Warbucks’ story is a great inspiration for parents, and Annie can be a great mentor for children.”

Theatre Baton Rouge will put a spin on another youth-minded production in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory directed by Ren Price. TBR’s Young Actor’s Program will introduce a revamped version of the musical to the Red Stick that tracks with the 2017 Broadway version of the celebrated tale.

“My biggest inspiration for this show are the people. How could you do it without the people who are working so hard every day and who motivate you? My artistic team is my inspiration, as well as the kids,” says Price, who also serves as a McKinley Middle Academic Magnet School drama instructor.

See below for a list of the productions happening in the Capital Region this fall. Did we miss your most anticipated show of the season? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Frankenstein: Oct. 10–20

All is Calm: Dec. 5–15

Shrek The Musical: Oct. 1

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Nov. 18

Chicago The Musical: Dec. 18

Beauty and the Beast: TBD

Annie: Oct. 24–26

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B: Sept 26–Oct. 6

People, Places and Things: Nov. 14–24

Evangeline The Musical in Concert: Aug. 22-25

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical!: Oct. 27–28

Charlotte’s Web: Nov. 17–18

Santa’s Little Helpers: Dec. 8 + 10

James and the Giant Peach: Aug. 16–25

High School Musical: Aug. 18–27

Harry Connick Jr’s The Happy Elf: Dec. 8–17

Real Women Have Curves: Sept. 26

The Mousetrap: Aug. 23–Sept. 1

She Loves Me: Oct. 18–27

Winter Wonderettes: Dec. 6–15

Waitress: Aug. 16–Sept. 1

The Cake: Sept. 20–29

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Oct. 11–20

God of Carnage: Nov. 8–17

A Christmas Carol: Dec. 6–15

Diva Sisters Encore: Aug. 24

An Evening of Performing Arts: Oct. 27

It’s Christmas!: Dec. 7-8 + 14