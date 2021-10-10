The 13th Gate’s award-winning escape rooms bring suspense rather than scares

It’s been 20 years since the 13th Gate opened its creepy doors in downtown Baton Rouge, and since then, the well-known haunted house has attracted scores of patrons annually. The secret to its success, says founder and creative director Dwayne Sanburn, has been to create an experience designed to appear so lifelike that your mind can’t help but play tricks. Surely that guy with the chainsaw isn’t serious, right?

That same verisimilitude contributes to the popularity of the 13th Gate’s sister attraction next door, the 13th Gate Escape. Open since 2014, the business has grown to include seven escape rooms with an eighth possibly opening by the end of the year, Sanburn says. Like the haunted house, the 13th Gate Escape has cemented a national reputation for visual appeal and patron satisfaction. The Goonies-esque game “Cutthroat Cavern” has won several national top-game awards for its swashbuckling sets and quality experience.

“It takes a long time to build (a game),” Sanburn says. “We do it a little different than most people in the deep detail and realism. You walk into one of our escape rooms, and you feel like you’re there. It’s very immersive.”