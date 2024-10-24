10 Halloween events this weekend in the Capital Region

Solve the mystery at Clue Night on Friday

Make your way over to downtown’s speakeasy, The Tunnel, on Friday, Oct. 25, for Clue Night.

Find the clues to solve intricate puzzles, uncover secrets and solve the mystery. Attendees will have a chance to earn exclusive membership to The Kingfish Society.

Clue Night is from 5:30–10:30 p.m. Reserve your spot through SevenRooms. The Tunnel is inside The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center at 201 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Dance the night away at a Halloween ball Friday

Don your best costume for the 2024 Fifolet Halloween Ball on Friday, Oct. 25.

Each table has the opportunity to decorate and compete in the table decorating contest. There will also be a costume contest for the funniest, scariest, best theme representation, best couple and best group costumes. Food and beverages will be provided throughout the event. Petty Betty will be performing throughout the night. Considering this is a fundraiser for 10/31 Consortium, there will also be a silent auction, raffle, booze pull and more. Read more about the Fifolet Halloween Ball in this 225 feature.

The Fifolet Halloween Ball is from 8-11:55 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets are $48 for single standing, $60 for single seated and $600 for a table of 10. Lod Cook LSU Alumni Center is at 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. Find more information here, and find the full lineup of Fifolet Halloween Festival events here.

Join the witching hour Friday

Laugh at Spoof Night!: The Craft this Friday, Oct. 25, at the Manship Theatre.

The interactive movie experience features live commentary, drinking games and more provided by The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. This event will lovingly poke fun at the film about an outcast girl group that practices witchcraft.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and will last two hours. Tickets cost $11 plus fees. Viewer discretion should be advised—improv content might be R-rated. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Do the “Time Warp” again Friday

“I see you shiver with antici… pation” for The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Manship Theatre.

Be sure to do your research and prepare for the interactive aspects of this show. Throughout the showing, there will be callouts and instructions for props to be used. A list of acceptable props is listed on the Manship Theatre website.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will begin at 10:30 p.m. Tickets cost $11, but there is an option for a double-feature purchase with Spoof Night!: The Craft. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Step into Tim Burton’s world Saturday

13 Social is hosting a Tim Burton Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 26.

13 Social will be serving up seven eerie cocktails and decorating the bar in Burton-inspired details. Costumes inspired by Burton’s characters are encouraged.

A Tim Burton Halloween Party begins at 9 p.m. This event is free to attend. Guests must be 21 or older. 13 Social is at 350 N. Third St. Find more information here.

Shout “Throw me something mister” at Saturday’s Halloween parade

The 2024 Fifolet Halloween Parade is happening on Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Baton Rouge.

Floats and costumes will be showcased by krewes, local businesses and community organizations as they toss candy and goodies into the crowd. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Read more about the parade in this 225 feature.

The Fifolet Halloween Parade will roll out at 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The parade will start in downtown Baton Rouge around the corner of River Road and Government Street. Find more information here, and find the full lineup of Fifolet Halloween Festival events here.

Bar crawl through the town Saturday

Attend the 7th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Hop between select bars and venues in your best Halloween costume. Attendees can expect goodies and food and drink specials throughout the night. There will be a $1,000 national costume contest and an after-party. Two to three shots or drinks will be included with each ticket.

Check-in for the Halloween Bar Crawl runs from 4-6 p.m., with festivities running through midnight. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend. Ticket prices vary from $20 to $30 for either group, single or day of event. The crawl starts with George’s Place is at 860 Saint Louis St. Find more information here.

Visit the LSU Rural Life Museum on Sunday

Haints, Haunts, and Halloween is this Sunday, Oct. 27, at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

This family-friendly event will include storytelling, cake walks, games and trick-or-treating for the kids and parents to enjoy.

Haints, Haunts, and Halloween will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $6 for ages 4-plus and $12 for ages 12-plus. Children 3 and younger can get in for free. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.

Head to Main Event for a spooky Sunday

Visit Main Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, for its Halloween Spooktacular.

Guests can enjoy spooky treats and creepy crafts throughout the event. Wear a costume to earn complimentary laser tag in the haunted arena. There will also be a costume contest for attendees to try their luck to win one year of free laser tag.

The Halloween Spooktacular Event is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with the costume contest from 1-2 p.m. All ages are welcome. This event is free to attend, but be sure to reserve a spot online. Main Event is at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 660. Find more information here.

Say “Boo!” in New Roads on Sunday

Fly over to downtown New Roads for Boo & Brew, a family-friendly beer festival, on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Local businesses will be hosting trick-or-treat stations, kid-friendly activities or game tables. Throughout the event, there will be live music, stilt walkers, a costume contest and more.

Boo & Brew is from 3-6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. New Roads Main Street is at 116 W. Main St. Find more information here.