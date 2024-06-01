Baton Rouge spring style, as seen at the Flower Fest

Florals? For the Flower Fest? Groundbreaking.

Pretty petals were, naturally, featured on nearly every outfit we spotted at this year’s event. Held in April at Pointe-Marie in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the fest was overflowing with floral sculptures, live entertainment, crafting experiences, food trucks, a floral market—and scores of photo-ready attendees.

Here’s who we spotted out on the grounds.