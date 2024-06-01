Baton Rouge spring style, as seen at the Flower Fest

Pretty petals were, naturally, featured on nearly every outfit we spotted at this year’s event. Held in April at Pointe-Marie in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the fest was overflowing with floral sculptures, live entertainment, crafting experiences, food trucks, a floral market—and scores of photo-ready attendees.
Here’s who we spotted out on the grounds.
Riley Pate, 1
Her style: “Cute.”
Kevin Guillermo, 43
Medical case manager
His style: “Contemporary.”
Kelsey Thierry, 32
Interior stylist
Her style: “Fun, creative, high-glam, relaxed luxury.”
Naomi Keller, 27
Marketing representative
Her style: “Eccentric classic.”
Angelle Seeger, 32
Owner, Joy & Drew Embroidery
Her style: “Trendy chic.”
Shannon Coulon, 24
Owner, Honey Creative Group
Her style: “Girly, but chic.”
Ashley Butler, 32
Professional hair and makeup artist
Her style: “Trendy chic.”
Carrielle Barthelemy, 24
Early childhood education teacher
Her style: “Based on emotions.”
Bella Odom, 9 months
Her style: “Classic cutie.”
Elise Tauzin
2024 Flower Fest Honoree Dr. Lisa Jain with her son and dog
This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.