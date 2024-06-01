×
Baton Rouge spring style, as seen at the Flower Fest

  • By Elle Marie
  • Photography by Ariana Allison

Florals? For the Flower Fest? Groundbreaking.

Pretty petals were, naturally, featured on nearly every outfit we spotted at this year’s event. Held in April at Pointe-Marie in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the fest was overflowing with floral sculptures, live entertainment, crafting experiences, food trucks, a floral market—and scores of photo-ready attendees.

Here’s who we spotted out on the grounds.

Riley Pate, 1

Her style: “Cute.”

Kevin Guillermo, 43

Medical case manager

His style: “Contemporary.”

Kelsey Thierry, 32

Interior stylist

Her style: “Fun, creative, high-glam, relaxed luxury.”

 

Naomi Keller, 27

Marketing representative

Her style: “Eccentric classic.”

Angelle Seeger, 32

Owner, Joy & Drew Embroidery

Her style: “Trendy chic.”

Shannon Coulon, 24

Owner, Honey Creative Group

Her style: “Girly, but chic.”

Ashley Butler, 32

Professional hair and makeup artist

Her style: “Trendy chic.”

Carrielle Barthelemy, 24

Early childhood education teacher

Her style: “Based on emotions.”

 

Bella Odom, 9 months

Her style: “Classic cutie.”

  • Elise Tauzin

This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


