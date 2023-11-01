Entertaining is a mainstay in Baton Rouge, but gathering at home has become even more popular since the pandemic, says Katia Mangham, founder of luxe catering company Gourmet Girls. Last year, the business expanded its Studio Park digs, creating a retail showroom in which Mangham displays table design inspo with European lines like Ginori.

“Home entertaining has really become a big deal,” Mangham says. “So, it’s great to take your time and think through how you want things to look and flow.”

But don’t get hung up on cooking everything, she says. A simple, homemade main course and a fresh salad, combined with catered sides and store-bought ice cream and pastries, will fit the bill—and give you more time to focus on the vibe.