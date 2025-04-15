Take your pick of these cherry-themed finds from Baton Rouge boutiques

While food- and fruit-inspired fashion has been well stocked at local shops and boutiques around town in recent seasons, cherries have become the main character this spring.

Shoppers can find cherry-themed items or cherry patterns on pretty much anything these days. Whether you’re a fan of Harry Styles’ song “Cherry,” simply like the ruby red fruits or just want to embrace the cherry aesthetic, chances are you can find a stylish pick or two in the Capital Region.

Take a look at our roundup of cherry items at boutiques around Baton Rouge.

SHOP ONLINE

frockcandy.com

headoverheelsonline.com

herringstonesboutique.com

shopjmboutiquela.com

shoprhythmboutique.com

wanderlustbyabby.com