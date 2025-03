We are what we eat—and now more than ever, we broadcast it through our wardrobes.

Bijou illustrations of cherries, olives, pasta shapes and coffee cups have been popularized by national clothing designers like Rachel Antonoff and Baton Rouge’s own Queen of Sparkles. At local shops, find snoballs, lobsters and bottles of hot sauce stamped on everything from dresses to hats to ties.

Wear ’em to the farmers market—or that big evening event.