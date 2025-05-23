Stylish hats from local boutiques to pack for that summer beach trip

The sun is out! The UV index in Baton Rouge—or your Gulf Coast beach destination—is no joke this time of year.

Time to shield some rays with sunglasses, sunscreen and—you guessed it—hats.

Here are some trends to look out for when choosing hats from Capital Region shops this summer.

Classic and classy beachwear

From Edit by LBP

Timeless and classy, this style goes with anything. Use it over and over, from a day in the sand to an evening cocktail hour.

From Lukka Boutique

Another classic for your summer inspo board, but this one is a hybrid of a fedora and visor. The visor allows for a close fit to the head with the look of a stylish sun hat from the front. Check it out in both the peanut and white coloring.

Patterns and statement pieces

From London’s Fashion Boutique

Studded with a silver and turquoise belt, this textural cowhide-print hat will be the focal point of any outfit. Wear it to Beyoncé’s tour or a summer music fest worth the drive from Baton Rouge.

From Shop The Chic Girl

Patterns—especially gingham—are another trend to keep an eye on. There’s been a resurgence in the picnic-blanket pattern in clothes and accessories in recent years.

Eye-catching colors

From Love Boutique

This summer is all about color, color, color. Think: pops of hues that are eye-catching and brighten up an outfit.