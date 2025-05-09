10+ summer music festivals worth the drive from Baton Rouge

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival wrapped up last weekend, featuring big names like Carlos Santana, Cage the Elephant, Luke Combs, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Pearl Jam, Laufey and Lenny Kravitz.

But live music festivals aren’t over for the summer in the Southeast. They’re actually just getting started.

Here’s a list of can’t-miss music festivals within a 10-hour drive from Baton Rouge, so you can see loads of live performances this summer without breaking the bank.

Daytona Beach, Florida (9.5 hours away)

May 15-18

Danny Wimmer’s Welcome to Rockville music festival will feature headliners like Linkin Park, Green Day, Shinedown and Korn, with additional performances from Daughtry, Alice in Chains, Pierce the Veil, Marilyn Manson, Sublime, 3 Doors Down and other rock favorites at Daytona International Speedway. Find tickets and more info here.

Gulf Shores, Alabama (4 hours away)

May 16-18

Morgan Wallen’s Sand In My Boots festival on the beaches of Gulf Shores will, of course, feature Morgan Wallen as a headliner. Other headliners include Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, and Hardy. Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, 49 Winchester, Treaty Oak Revival, Ella Langley and Wiz Khalifa will also take the stage. Find resale tickets or join the waitlist here.

Bentonville, Arkansas (9 hours away)

May 16-17

Hear from folksy headliners at FreshGrass, featuring Shakey Graves, Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañedo Trio, Lukas Nelson, and Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal. Other American and global roots musicians like Jesse Welles, Waylon Wyatt, Alison Brown and Lost Bayou Ramblers will also perform. Find tickets and more info here.

Panama City Beach, Florida (5.5 hours away)

May 29- June 1

At Frank Brown Park in PCB, expect shows from Blake Shelton, Megan Moroney, Tyler Childers, The Red Clay Strays, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Sam Hunt and other country and country-rock favorites. The four-day festival is close by and tickets are going fast. Find more information and tickets here.

Nashville, Tennessee (8 hours away)

June 5-8

Sofi’s CMA Fest is taking over Nashville again this summer at multiple venues across the city and is hosting big-name country artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Parker McCollum, Colbie Caillat, Dasha, Rascal Flatts and Jason Aldean—to name a few. Find ticket and more information here.

Jackson, Mississippi (2.5 hours away)

June 6-7

Nearby rock festival Cathead Jam will feature artists like Moe., STRFKR, Neal Francis, Mikaela Davis and Susto Stringband. Better yet? All festival profits benefit the nonprofit Dreamnote Foundation, which aims to improve access to music and art in underserved communities in Mississippi. Find more information and tickets here.

Manchester, Tennessee (8.5 hours away)

June 12-15

Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier and Tyler, the Creator will headline this long-running summer fest. Other performers include Vampire Weekend, Avril Lavigne, Glass Animals, Role Model, Beabadoobee, Mt. Joy, GloRilla, Nelly, Dom Dolla and many more. The four-day festival is nearly sold out. Find more information and tickets here.

Cullman, Alabama (6 hours away)

June 19-21

Catch Hank Williams Jr., Kid Rock, and Nickelback headlining Rock The South, along with other artists like 3 Doors Down, Gavin Adcock and Treaty Oak Revival. Check out weekend passes and single-day passes for better deals. Find more information and tickets here.

New Orleans, Louisiana (1.5 hours away)

July 4-6

Take the quick trip to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. In addition to daytime cultural events at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the festival will also feature evening concerts at Caesars Superdome from rap and R&B legends like Boyz II Men, Davido and Master P. Other confirmed performers include GloRilla, The Isley Brothers, Buju Banton, Donell Jones and Nas. The festival will also hold a musical tribute to the late Quincy Jones. Find more information here.

Mill Spring, North Carolina (10 hours away)

Aug. 29-31

Hear some classic Americana, bluegrass and roots music at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival, named after the famous North Carolina banjo player. Top artists include The Wood Brothers, The War and Treaty, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Del McCoury Band, and Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas. Find more information and tickets here.

Atlanta, Georgia (7.5 hours away)

Sept. 19-21

Close out the summer with a visit to Piedmont Park in Atlanta for Skaky Knees Music Festival. The rock-focused fest will feature performers like Deftones, Lenny Kravitz, Pixies, The Marias, My Chemical Romance, Cage the Elephant, The All-American Rejects, Blink-182 and Lucy Dacus. Find tickets and more information here.