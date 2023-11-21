Where to shop in Baton Rouge for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday

As soon as Thanksgiving ends this Thursday, the holiday season kicks off, which means it’s time to start getting gifts for everyone on your list. While it may be easy to be enticed by the sales from big chain stores and brands, don’t forget about Baton Rouge businesses when shopping for the holidays.

Local shops around town are getting into the holiday spirit offering sales for customers who want to shop right after Turkey Day. You don’t need to fight large crowds at department stores because these businesses have deals lined up for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and even Cyber Monday.

Give the gift of local by shopping at these Baton Rouge spots this weekend. Here’s a look at some of the businesses that will be open for these gifting holidays. Where do you like to shop for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

Black Friday

7620 Corporate Blvd.

Now through Black Friday, Aria’s floor is divided. Half of the store is 50% off while the other half is 20% off. Online shoppers can use the code “BLACKFRIDAY” for 20% off. On Black Friday, the store will also have $25, $50 and $75 racks.

7656 Jefferson Highway

Now through Black Friday, The Backpacker’s Black Diamond Sale offers buy-one, get-one 50% off select brands including apparel, shoes, backpacks and more.

7673 Perkins Road, Suite A-2

Ichiban Square’s Boutique Rouge will open Thanksgiving night from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. with Black Friday sales. These sales will continue into Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Along with savings, customers can enjoy Champagne, wine and snacks.

Various locations

All City Group Hospitality concepts will be open on Black Friday with brunch for those shoppers looking to fuel up for the big day. Regular dinner service will take place after brunch.

City Pork Jefferson will be open at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast and will have brunch starting at 11 a.m. Spoke & Hub will have brunch all day starting at 10 a.m. Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, Rouj Creole and City Pork Highland will be open early for brunch from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Proverbial Wine Bistro will have its brunch from 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. City Slice will serve brunch from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite D

The local bakery hosts an online Black Friday sale with 15% off of all kitchen and party retail. In-store pickups are available during business hours Saturday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Dec. 16.

4250 Burbank Drive, Suite 108

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 1096

MAREM’s temporary holiday store inside the Mall of Louisiana will be open during the mall’s Black Friday. MAREM will also be open at its Burbank location with a “spend more, save more” sale.

7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 150

On Black Friday, the T-shirt shop is holding a grand opening in its new spot in Perkins Rowe. Along with the opening, Sweet Baton Rouge will also be selling its Black Friday Box online on Friday, Nov. 24. The box includes three Sweet Baton Rouge tees and one holiday tee for $48.

Sweet Baton Rouge will also be open for Small Business Saturday with special tote bags for the first 50 in-store customers. These bags will give shoppers 40% off their purchase that day and once a month for a year. The shop will also have 35% off site-wide for Cyber Monday.

4221 Perkins Road

This Perkins Road women’s boutique is changing Black Friday to Pink Friday by offering special deals through Small Business Saturday. Using the code “PINKFRIDAY” for a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases made on Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25. Along with this discount, there will be a Fill a Bag Tent Sale, where customers can purchase a large shopping bag for $100 and fill it to the brim with items from the outdoor sale.

Small Business Saturday

3101 Government St.

Government Street’s craft spot is offering customers 25% off their entire bill for Small Business Saturday. DIY Disco’s deal includes crafts and cocktails.

1509 Government St.

Local Pop-Up will host its Small Business Saturday market allowing makers, artists and creators to share their work with the community from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. With tents lining Electric Depot, there are many opportunities to support small businesses on Small Business Saturday. To get even more into the holiday spirit, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at Local Supply at noon for a festive storytime during the market.

13827 Coursey Blvd.

An outdoor market is a great place to shop small, and you can meet more local businesses at The Market at the Oasis on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Coursey Boulevard.

11212 Pennywood Ave.

Baton Rouge brewery Rally Cap is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday event. Local vendors will set up with gifts and other items to sell. Indulge in a beer from Rally Cap or a burger from Wolf’s Burger truck while you browse.

541 S. Eugene St.

Independent bookstore Red Stick Reads will be open on Small Business Saturday with 20% off the whole store. Librarians and teachers who present their IDs can also get an additional 5% off their purchase. There will be other surprises and markdowns throughout the day, as well.

The new cocktail and mixology space opens on Saturday in the Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Its Small Business Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a 10% off “After Class Discount” offered all day. The discount cannot be applied to bookings or gift cards.

Cyber Monday

541 S. Eugene St.

Mimosa Handcrafted is having a Cyber Monday sale on its website. Customers can get 20% and free shipping with no code needed. Some exclusions apply. Check out Mimosa’s Instagram for more details.