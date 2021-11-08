Shop the Area aims to bring Waitr-like experience to Baton Rouge clothes shopping

Shopping coupled with Baton Rouge traffic can be a nightmare—especially as the holiday season approaches—but a new delivery service aims to make things easier.

Shop the Area is a new Baton Rouge-area service that lets customers order clothes and other items from their favorite local stores and get them delivered the same day.

Baton Rouge resident Claire Aillet has been working on the service since 2018 and launched Shop the Area in April 2020. The initial launch left a lot to be desired, Aillet says, but her team worked over the next year to add more features and integrate with Shopify, a popular e-commerce company, to make the site more user friendly. The updated site was recently relaunched.